Play: “The Last Lifeboat”
Performers: Western Dubuque High School Drama Department.
Times/dates: 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Nov. 22-23; and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24.
Site: Western Dubuque High School, 302 Fifth Ave. SW, Farley, Iowa.
Cost: $7 for adults and $5 for students. Tickets are available by calling the activities office at 563-876-3442, ext. 3008. Fine Arts Booster passes accepted.
Synopsis
Joseph Bruce Ismay was an upper-crust Englishman who always did what was expected of him. He went to the best schools, married the right society girl and vowed to his staunch, unfeeling father on his deathbed that he would take over the family shipping business and build the biggest, most opulent ship the world had ever seen: The RMS Titanic. Ismay saved as many people as he could on that fateful night, then stepped into the last lifeboat and was branded a coward and a traitor forever.
Tidbits
• “The Last Life Boat” is an ensemble-driven memory play that tells the story of the Titanic that isn’t often told: How people try to move on from such a tragedy and the role of blame and quest for redemption that guides their journeys.
• Told through the lens of the life of Joseph Bruce Ismay, the story presents a case for empathy in a world of uncertainty.
• Students have worked hard to bring the story to life.