This country design feels fresh and sleek with vertical siding, abundant windows, and a cute front porch.
Inside, the line of sight is clear from the foyer through the great room, all the way back to the spacious rear porch and patio.
The open kitchen sports a generous island with a snack bar and a pull-out pantry.
Homeowners will find it easy to keep things organized with the handy mudroom (that includes a bench and cubbies) just off the two-car garage and kitchen.
Tucked away to the right of the floor plan, the master suite features an extra-large walk-in closet.
