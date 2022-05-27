River Lights Bookstore, 1098 Main St., will host author Rachel Mans
McKenny from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 3.
McKenny will answer questions about and sign copies of her book, “The Butterfly Effect,” a 2022 All Iowa Reads selection. The unconventional tale of self-discovery, navigating relationships and stepping outside one’s comfort zone features an Iowa setting with Ames’ Reiman Gardens as the backdrop.
In honor of McKenny’s visit and the 15th anniversary of River Lights Bookstore, guests will have the opportunity to sample Iowa wines.
McKenny is a humorist, essayist and fiction writer whose work can be found in the New York Times and other outlets. “The Butterfly Effect” is her debut novel.
The All Iowa Reads program, established in 2003, is administered by the Iowa Center for the Book in Iowa City.
The purpose of the program is to foster a sense of unity through reading, and to encourage Iowans statewide to come together in their communities to read and talk about a single book title.
McKenny’s novel is the All Iowa Reads adult selection. Other selections include, “What I Carry,” by Jennifer Longo (ages 12 to 18) and “The Lonely Heart of Mabelle Lane” by Kate O’Shaughnessy (ages 8 to 12).
For more information or to reserve a copy of “The Butterfly Effect,” email info@riverlights.com or call 563-556-4391.
