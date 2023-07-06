What do the Apple Watch 8, Google Pixel Watch, and Fitbit Charge 5 have in common? They’re wildly popular smart watches and fitness trackers. But, ironically, although using one is shown to increase daily step count by more than a mile and can reinforce heart-healthy and heart-protective behaviors, few people at risk for or with diagnosed cardiovascular disease regularly use such devices. A new report in JAMA Network Open found that only 18% of those with diagnosed CVD and 26% of those at risk for CVD reported using wearable devices at least occasionally compared with 29% of the general population.
These devices can tally your step count, heart rate and sleep, and even perform ECGs and detect blood oxygen levels. This can let your doctor know when to adjust your medication or if you should be checked for sleep apnea or high blood pressure. And it alerts you to the need to make important lifestyle changes to your stress management, nutrition and physical activity.
Here’s how to get the most out of a device:
1. Use it daily to reach established goals — for steps, time spent being active, heart rate, hours of sleep, etc.
2. Check your results at the same time daily — and save them so you can see trends and stay on track. If you miss your target, take an extra walk to get to your 10,000-plus (hopefully) step target.
3. Share your data with your doctor to monitor your risks for heart disease or to actively improve a diagnosed cardiovascular condition.