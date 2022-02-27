Can you imagine selling for $1,950? Me either. But that’s what this little beauty sold for on eBay.
Measuring 13.5 inches tall and 9 inches at its widest, this oriental Oriental jar doesn’t have a date or maker on it but definitely is in the vintage category because of its condition and scene depicted.
It could have held water, wine or oil depending on the wealth of its original owner. Much of the value of such a piece is due to its style and decoration or scene involved. Subject matter also is important, again revealing the wealth of the owner or specific time periods.
The jar was part of an estate sale we worked on in Dubuque. Our client was an executive with Flexsteel Industries who found several unique and unusual items from China during his many travels to the Far East. He brought this jar home with him.
It was listed for a 10-day auction on eBay, and more than 260 people looked at the listing with 16 actual bidders, entering 39 bids. In the last five seconds of the auction, the item doubled in value. Several bidders were from China, with the item being shipped to the winning bidder in California.
If you have an item and you would like to know what it is worth, send digital pictures with a brief description to paulhconnor@gmail.com: or make an appointment to visit 201 N. Commerce St., Galena, Ill. Check out www.ezsellusa.com.