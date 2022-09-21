If your birthday is today: Expand your mind and incorporate your skills into something you enjoy doing. Sign up for courses that will encourage you to broaden your skills. Build a future that gives you freedom.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Consider what others expect of you and whether it's worth your time to continue or to switch to something that makes you excited.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Share your feelings; the response will help you decide your next move. Setting your sights on learning something new will pay off.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) A sensitive approach to life and dealing with others will be key. A little help will encourage others to pitch in and help.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Share information with someone traveling down a similar path. A change in how you do your job will raise your profile.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Focus on presentation and money management. A domestic change will lower your overhead and give you the freedom to do things you enjoy. Make a positive change.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Neglecting duties will limit your freedom to do things you enjoy. Get your responsibilities out of the way.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20). Maintaining honesty and integrity will make your life stress-free and distance yourself from those who don't share your values.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) If you act in haste, you'll make a mistake. Take your time and get things right the first time. You'll become valuable if you are patient and direct from the beginning.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Put your time and effort where they will bring the highest return. Don't limit what you can do.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Listen to suggestions, but don't go along with something that doesn't meet your expectations. Channel your energy into perfecting what you want to do and executing your plans with finesse.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Simplify your life. Conduct your affairs to suit your needs. Discard what's no longer of use to you. Set new standards and goals.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Look for answers and you'll discover something that helps you change how you use your skills. Your personal adjustments will affect how others treat you. Kindness and compassion will be key.
