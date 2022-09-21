If your birthday is today: Expand your mind and incorporate your skills into something you enjoy doing. Sign up for courses that will encourage you to broaden your skills. Build a future that gives you freedom.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Consider what others expect of you and whether it's worth your time to continue or to switch to something that makes you excited.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.