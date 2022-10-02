Brightly colored leaves provide a signature look to the area during autumn and the calendar features some of the tri-states’ signature events.
Thousands descend on a local park for an arts and crafts fair held for more than 40 years, an area nature center offers a two-day glimpse of pioneer life, an historic village assumes a spooky vibe and a parade celebrates the first wine of a new year’s vintage.
Here is a closer look at four of late autumn’s upcoming, traditional events in this part of Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY, OCT. 8-9
A two-day event held for four decades swells the population of a local community and offers visitors an opportunity to acquire one-of-a-kind items while boosting charitable causes.
Galena Country Fair marks its 42nd year this month.
Featuring more than 100 hand-selected art, craft and fine-art vendors, the event is held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, at Grant Park, 625 Park Ave., Galena.
COVID-19 caused a cancellation of the 2020 event. Last year marked a resurgence for the fair.
“It’s almost like ‘Field of Dreams’ – if you build it, they will come,” said Ed Bochniak, co-chairman of the fair’s organizing committee. “It has grown into a huge event. We will get groups of women coming from Chicago, St. Louis and Minneapolis.”
Saturdays are the biggest day of the fair.
“Last year on Saturday there was a banner attendance – we drew close to 23,000,” Bochniak said.
Entry is a $2 suggested donation at the gate.
“The neat thing about it is that we’re raising money,” Bochniak said.
A portion of the gate and other proceeds benefit local nonprofit groups. All of the county’s nonprofit organizations are eligible to apply for grant funding.
“The check we gave (for grant distributions) this year for the 2021 fair was $35,000 – that’s not bad for a two-day event,” Bochniak said.
The charitable aspect of the fair reflects its early roots.
“Way back when it was run by Catholic Charities of the Rockford Diocese,” Bochniak said. “Money raised was disbursed throughout the county.”
Local volunteers assumed organization of the fair about 20 years ago. Volunteering continues to provide a foundation for the event.
“We have a core committee group that meets every month from February through September,” Bochniak said.
Each of the approximately 20 members of the organizing committee provide oversight of different aspects of the event, including reviewing and approving vendor applicants, ordering food and staffing the fair’s amenities, such as a wine tent.
Bochniak said COVID-19 impacted the fair’s vendor count.
“Before COVID, we would average 150 vendors in the park – and that made for a full park,” he said. “Last year, we had about 110 vendors.”
Bochniak said some previous vendors passed away since 2020, others retired or devoted themselves to online sales rather than outdoor event’s like Galena’s fair.
“This year, we will have about 114 vendors,” Bochniak said. “One of the exciting things we are seeing with the vendors is that we will have 22 new vendors.
Bochniak said people began taking up crafting and art during the pandemic.
“People began doing things they always wanted to do,” he said. “We have seen new businesses come to fruition because of the pandemic.”
A pedestrian bridge spans the Galena River and connects the park with downtown.
“There is a constant flow of traffic across that bridge on country fair weekend,” Bochniak said.
That traffic also gives a boost to Galena’s brick-and-mortar retailers and restaurants.
“People more often than not are going to walk across the bridge (into downtown) and hit a couple of shops or have a drink or a meal – or they might be staying in the area. I’ve never seen an unhappy face leave the park.”
Visit galenacountryfair.com for more information.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY, OCT. 8-9
Osborne Nature Center hosts a two-day event in early October that coincides with the usual peak of fall leaf season in northeast Iowa.
Heritage Days will be held Oct. 8-9 at the center, located about five miles south of Elkader, Iowa, at 29862 Osborne Road. Entry is free for the event.
The event draws about 5,000 visitors annually over the two days.
Launched in 1975, Heritage Days began as a way to offer visitors a glimpse at pioneer life.
“We have a pioneer village and we bring vendors and demonstrators in,” said Abbey Harkrader, a naturalist with Clayton County Conservation.
Osborne Nature Center is on the site of a former town called Osborne.
“We try to recreate that pioneer town with Heritage Days,” Harkrader said.
The event features demonstrations that range from basket-making, quilting, flint knapping, candle-making and spinning.
Foods on offer include caramel apples, pie and buffalo stew that is served twice a day per weekend.
Email cccb@claytoncountyia.gov or call 563-245-1516 for more information.
SATURDAY, OCT. 22
Thousands of visitors descend upon a southwest Wisconsin historic site for Halloween fun every October.
Stonefield Historic Site hosts Safe & Spooky Halloween Saturday, Oct. 22 at the village, 12195 Grant County VV, Cassville, Wis.
There are two options for visitors, a “light fright” from 3 to 6:30 p.m. and a “full fright” from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
“The ‘full fright’ is more for the older kids,” said Peggy Rewey, Stonefield’s guest experience coordinator.
The event began in 1999 and has always relied on community efforts.
“From the bridge into the village, all of the buildings are decorated for Halloween by organizations, businesses, families, friends and clubs,” Rewey said. “Some of them have been doing it for many years.”
The inaugural event 23 years ago drew 125 people. Last year’s event drew about 2,600.
“People come from all over,” Rewey said.
Admission is $5 and guests should bring a flashlight. Costumes are encouraged.
“We have adults who come dressed up and kids who dress up,” Rewey said. “The children can trick or treat at each building. It’s a family friendly event.”
Visit stonefield.wisconsinhistory.org for more information.
FRIDAY, NOV. 18
A community celebration of wine takes place the third weekend of November in Galena.
Galena Cellars will hold the 38th annual Nouveau Parade & Celebration.
“Nouveau wine is the first wine released from that year’s vintage,” said Britt White, brand ambassador for Galena Cellars.
Britt White is the daughter of retired Galena Cellars winemaker Christine Lawlor-White, who originated the local celebration in 1985. Celebrating Nouveau wine has been a longtime French tradition.
“My mom though, if the French can do it, why can’t we,” Britt White said. “Since then, Nouveau Weekend has always been a community celebration,” White said. “It’s meant to celebrate the hard work of the season.”
The event features a parade at 2:30 p.m. that travels Galena’s Main Street.
Galena Cellars commissions an artist to create a special label for each year’s Nouveau wine and bottles are distributed to Main Street businesses. Eric White, Britt’s brother and Lawlor-White’s son, is the current winemaker for Galena Cellars.
Galena restaurants and businesses continue the celebration during the weekend with live music, wine tasting and dinner specials.
Visit nouveauweekend.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.