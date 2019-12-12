Event: Badflower
Time/date: 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20.
Site: Q Casino and Hotel Showroom, 1855 Greyhound Park Road.
Cost: Tickets start at $25 and are available at QCasinoAndHotel.com or at Guest Services. The show will be standing-room only. Attendees must be 21 or older.
Online: www.badflowermusic.com
Tidbits
- A rock band formed in Los Angeles, Badflower includes singer and guitarist Josh Katz, lead guitarist Joey Morrow, bass guitarist Alex Espiritu and drummer Anthony Sonetti.
- The band was named Artist of the Week by Apple Music after the release of its EP, “Temper,” in 2016.
- Its debut studio album, “OK, I’m Sick,” was released in February 2019.
- After active and alternative rock radio began playing the single, “Animal,” it was added by stations such as SiriusXM Octane and was voted No. 1 on KROQ locals only for multiple weeks.
- iTunes also named “Animal” among the best rock songs and “Temper” among best rock albums of 2016. A few songs from “Temper” also were featured on Spotify’s most-streamed music playlists, including New Music Friday.
- Following the buzz, Badflower was asked to headline KCRW’s School Night in West Hollywood, Calif. The band recruited friend and “Big Bang Theory” actor Johnny Galecki to join them on stage to close the show.
- “Animal” entered into the Billboard Mainstream Rock Chart and peaked at No. 28. In addition, by March 2017, the single had cracked at one million Spotify streams and as of 2018 has garnered them more than 2,000,000 streams.
- Soon after the release of “Temper,” Badflower began touring to promote the release.
- Q Casino and Hotel is a stop on Badflower’s “OK, I’m Sick” tour in the U.S. and Europe.