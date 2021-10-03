Hardcover Fiction
1. Harlem Shuffle, Colson Whitehead, Doubleday
2. Beautiful World, Where Are You, Sally Rooney, FSG
3. Bewilderment, Richard Powers, Norton
4. Apples Never Fall, Liane Moriarty, Holt
5. Under the Whispering Door, TJ Klune, Tor
6. Matrix, Lauren Groff, Riverhead Books
7. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig, Viking
8. The Madness of Crowds, Louise Penny, Minotaur
9. The Book of Form and Emptiness, Ruth Ozeki, Viking
10. The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois, Honorée Fanonne Jeffers, Harper
11. The Magician, Colm Tóibín, Scribner
12. The Paper Palace, Miranda Cowley Heller, Riverhead Books
13. A Slow Fire Burning, Paula Hawkins, Riverhead Books
14. The Hill We Climb, Amanda Gorman, Viking
15. The Last Thing He Told Me, Laura Dave, S&S
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. Peril, Bob Woodward, Robert Costa, S&S
2. Vanderbilt: The Rise and Fall of an American Dynasty, Anderson Cooper, Katherine Howe, Harper
3. Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law, Mary Roach, Norton
4. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
5. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir, Michelle Zauner, Knopf
6. Travels with George: In Search of Washington and His Legacy, Nathaniel Philbrick, Viking
7. Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest, Suzanne Simard, Knopf
8. Unbound: My Story of Liberation and the Birth of the Me Too Movement, Tarana Burke, Flatiron Books: An Oprah Book
9. World Travel: An Irreverent Guide, Anthony Bourdain, Laurie Woolever, Ecco
10. Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents, Isabel Wilkerson, Random House
11. This Is Your Mind on Plants, Michael Pollan, Penguin Press
12. On Freedom: Four Songs of Care and Constraint, Maggie Nelson, Graywolf Press
13. Your Guide to Not Getting Murdered in a Quaint English Village, Maureen Johnson, Jay Cooper, Ten Speed Press
14. Poet Warrior: A Memoir, Joy Harjo, Norton
15. The Speckled Beauty: A Dog and His People, Rick Bragg, Knopf
Trade Paperback Fiction
1. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
2. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
3. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press
4. Anxious People, Fredrik Backman, Washington Square Press
5. People We Meet on Vacation, Emily Henry, Berkley
6. The House in the Cerulean Sea, TJ Klune, Tor
7. Hamnet, Maggie O’Farrell, Vintage
8. The Night Watchman, Louise Erdrich, Harper Perennial
9. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
10. Mexican Gothic, Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Del Rey
11. The Thursday Murder Club, Richard Osman, Penguin
12. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton
13. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
14. The Silent Patient, Alex Michaelides, Celadon Books
15. The Guest List, Lucy Foley, Morrow
Trade Paperback Nonfiction
1. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
2. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma, Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin
3. The Best of Me, David Sedaris, Back Bay
4. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures, Merlin Sheldrake, Random House
5. Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial
6. The Body: A Guide for Occupants, Bill Bryson, Anchor
7. The Old Farmer’s Almanac 2022, Old Farmer’s Almanac
8. Regeneration: Ending the Climate Crisis in One Generation, Paul Hawken, Penguin
9. The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Personal Freedom, Don Miguel Ruiz, Amber-Allen
10. All We Can Save: Truth, Courage, and Solutions for the Climate Crisis, Ayana Elizabeth Johnson, Katharine K. Wilkinson (Eds.), One World
11. Hood Feminism: Notes from the Women That a Movement Forgot, Mikki Kendall, Penguin
12. Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI, David Grann, Vintage
13. Why Fish Don’t Exist, Lulu Miller, S&S
14. The Dressmakers of Auschwitz: The True Story of the Women Who Sewed to Survive, Lucy Adlington, Harper
15. The Price of the Ticket: Collected Nonfiction: 1948-1985, James Baldwin, Beacon Press
Mass Market
1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
2. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
3. Dune Messiah, Frank Herbert, Ace
4. Foundation, Isaac Asimov, Spectra
5. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino, Harper Perennial
6. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet
7. The Eye of the World, Robert Jordan, Tor
8. The Way of Kings, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
9. Lord of the Flies, William Golding, Penguin
10. Children of Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
Early and Middle Grade Readers
1. Friends Forever, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), First Second
2. Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories, Jeff Kinney, Abrams
3. Kaleidoscope, Brian Selznick, Scholastic
4. Beasts and Beauty: Dangerous Tales, Soman Chainani, Julia Iredale (Illus.), Harper
5. Willodeen, Katherine Applegate, Feiwel & Friends
6. Hooky, Míriam Bonastre Tur, Etch/Clarion Books
7. Super Extra Deluxe Essential Handbook (Pokémon), Scholastic
8. The Awakening Storm (City of Dragons, #1), Jaimal Yogis, Vivian Truong (Illus.), Graphix
9. Cat Kid Comic Club, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
10. Drama, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
11. Ghosts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
12. Ground Zero, Alan Gratz, Scholastic Press
13. Smile, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
14. A Wolf Called Wander, Rosanne Parry, Greenwillow Books
15. Guts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
Young Adult
1. Iron Widow, Xiran Jay Zhao, Penguin Teen
2. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
3. Firekeeper’s Daughter, Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt and Co. BYR
4. The Girl from the Sea, Molly Knox Ostertag, Graphix
5. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
6. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
7. White Smoke, Tiffany D. Jackson, Katherine Tegen Books
8. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
9. Defy the Night, Brigid Kemmerer, Bloomsbury YA
10. Hatchet, Gary Paulsen, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
11. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf Books for Young Readers
12. These Violent Delights, Chloe Gong, Margaret K. McElderry Books
13. Cemetery Boys (An Indies Introduce Title), Aiden Thomas, Swoon Reads
14. The Giver, Lois Lowry, HMH Books for Young Readers
15. All These Bodies, Kendare Blake, Quill Tree Books
Children’s Illustrated
1. Change Sings: A Children’s Anthem, Amanda Gorman, Loren Long (Illus.), Viking Books for Young Readers
2. Room on the Broom, Julia Donaldson, Axel Scheffler (Illus.), Dial Books
3. Little Blue Truck’s Halloween, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), HMH Books for Young Readers
4. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
5. Boo! Baa, La La La!, Sandra Boynton, Little Simon
6. The Bad Seed Presents: The Good, the Bad, and the Spooky, Jory John, Pete Oswald (Illus.), Harper
7. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle
8. Little Witch Hazel: A Year in the Forest, Phoebe Wahl, Tundra Books
9. Norman Didn’t Do It!: (Yes, He Did), Ryan T. Higgins, Disney-Hyperion
10. We Are Water Protectors, Carole Lindstrom, Michaela Goade (Illus.), Roaring Brook Press
11. Pete the Cat’s Groovy Imagination, James Dean, Kimberly Dean, Harper
12. Good Night, Gorilla, Peggy Rathmann, Putnam
13. Bear Is a Bear, Jonathan Stutzman, Dan Santat (Illus.), Balzer + Bray
14. Ten Spooky Pumpkins, Gris Grimly, Orchard Books
15. Where Do Diggers Trick-or-Treat?, Brianna Caplan Sayres, Christian Slade (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
Children’s Series
1. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
2. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
3. Elephant and Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion
4. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
5. Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
6. Magic Tree House, Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
7. Baby-Sitters Club Graphix, Ann M. Martin, Chan Chau (Illus.), Scholastic
8. The Last Kids on Earth, Max Brallier, Douglas Holgate (Illus.), Jay Cooper (Illus.), Viking Books for Young Readers
9. I Survived, Lauren Tarshis, Scholastic
10. The Bad Guys, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic