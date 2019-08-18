Former radio and television personality Christopher L. Knauer — a.k.a. Chris O’Brian — of Dubuque, has written an autobiography titled, “On the Air.”
Wanting to leave a legacy behind for his children, grandchildren, relatives and friends, the book chronicles Knauer’s more than 41 years in broadcasting, from his small-town Eastern Iowa upbringing to his college years and military life.
It also details Knauer’s struggles behind the microphone and the success he ultimately found in radio and television in Eastern Iowa, Northwest Illinois and Southwest Wisconsin.
The hardcover book is 166 pages and retails for $40, with an e-edition available for $35. It’s available by calling 800-788-7654, by visiting www.dorrancebookstore.com or through Dorrance Publishing’s Yahoo! store.
A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the American Heart Association and the American Cancer Society.