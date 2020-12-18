“Ava” is a thriller that lacks the “thrills” and lands with an emphatic thud.
Ava, a highly skilled assassin, is on the run while attempting to make amends with her estranged family.
The film stars Jessica Chastain, John Malkovich, Common, Geena Davis and Colin Farrell.
“Ava” is a paint-by-numbers, miscast and inconsequential action flick with shockingly little action. By the time the credits roll, there’s not even a definitive storytelling payoff.
Originally released this fall on VOD, the film has made its way to Netflix. Even spending your time on this dud would be too expensive of a transaction.
The film’s surprisingly terrific cast is completely wasted on stilted and underwritten material. Character development is nonexistent and plot points happen with no build-up.
There’s barely even a story as opposed to a loosely strung chain of events. I’m shocked that this many talented actors and actresses signed onto this sleeper.
Chastain definitely can carry herself as an action lead. She proves that she’s game for the role with a certain degree of conviction. Ultimately though, the paper-thin script and atrociously edited action can’t save her performance.
The use of zooms in the action scenes are unintentionally hilarious as a failed form of artistic effect. The amount of cuts and zooms are clear crutches to mask the filmmaker’s lack of experience directing action.
This script barely feels like it got out of the treatment stage. Much more work on character development and structure were desperately needed. Director Tate Taylor has made some competent films in the past, so I’m shocked this is the result.
There are a number of great movies and TV shows to check out this holiday season. “Ava” shouldn’t be on anybody’s Christmas list, though. I can’t even recommend this flick to the least demanding viewers.
For some recent TV shows I highly recommend, “Euphoria” and “Barry”, which are both streaming on HBO Max.
I give “Ava” 1 star out of 5. “Ava” is rated R and runs for 1 hour and 36 minutes. It’s available to stream on Netflix.