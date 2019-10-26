SINSINAWA, Wis. — Sustainable Faith: Renewable Energy and Congregations, a workshop about renewable energy in faith communities, will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Sinsinawa Mound, 585 County Road Z.
Participants will be introduced to a faith perspective on the moral and equity imperative for clean energy, be presented with opportunities for advancing clean energy at the personal or congregational level and learn about local and regional projects or initiatives that increase the availability and use of clean energy.
The day will begin with a tour of the Mound grounds. The indoor portion of the program begins at 2.
Join representatives from the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa, Wisconsin Interfaith Power & Light, Wisconsin Green Muslims, RENEW Wisconsin, Dubuque’s Interfaith Green Coalition, Iowa Interfaith Power and Light, and Faith in Place (Illinois IPL) as they share experiences with renewable energy.
Participants can register online (optional) at www.
sinsinawa.org/moundcenter. For more information, call 608-748-4411.