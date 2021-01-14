Carnegie-Stout Public Library will present a free virtual program with artist and mechanical sculptor Don Becker at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, via Zoom.
Becker is a skilled marionette maker whose recent work has included a focus on automatons, or moving mechanical sculptures. Becker will talk about his artwork and studio, demonstrate his automatons and puppets and answer viewer questions.
Becker is an artist living in Bethesda, Md. He has mastered various media in the past 30 years, including puppetry, scenic painting and chainsaw cutting. Learn more about his work at www.dbpuppet.com.
Register in advance at bit.ly/DBQAutomaton or