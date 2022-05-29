Call 563-556-3305 before 8 a.m. to make lunch reservations.
Wednesday, June1: Swiss steak with tomatoes, roasted baby reds, Riviera vegetables, pineapple and Mandarin orange cake.
Thursday, June 2: Loaded chicken pistachio salad, dinner roll, pears and tapioca pudding.
Friday, June 3: Tilapia, mac and cheese, stewed tomatoes, Mandarin oranges and rice krispie treat.
Monday, June 6: Pulled pork, steak fries, broccoli slaw, applesauce and cookie.
Tuesday, June 7: Spaghetti with meat sauce, lettuce salad, breadstick, peaches and cherry cheesecake.
Wednesday, June 8: Chicken cordon bleu, mashed potatoes, cheesy cauliflower, tropical fruit and bread pudding.
Thursday, June 9: Beef and noodles, corn, lime fluff salad and mixed berries with pound cake.
Friday, June 10: Calico bean casserole, coleslaw, fruit cocktail, dinner roll and lemon bars.
Monday, June 13: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, pineapple and strawberry poke cake.
Tuesday, June 14: Chicken bacon ranch casserole, garlic bread, Capri vegetables, fruit salad and apple crisp.
Wednesday, June 15: Hamburgers with fixings, potato salad, baked beans and angel food cake with strawberries.
Thursday, June 16: Roast pork, rice pilaf, Harvard beets, Mandarin oranges and banana bars.
Friday, June 17: Reuben sandwich, carrot soup, pasta salad, banana and lazy cookies.
Monday, June 20: Apple glazed pork, hash brown casserole, mixed vegetables and pineapple upside down cake.
Tuesday, June 21: Roast beef, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, tropical fruit and caramel apple cake.
Wednesday, June 22: Lemon pepper chicken, baby bakers, corn, pears and brownies.
Thursday, June 23: Sweet and sour chicken, fried rice, broccoli, peaches and turnover.
Friday, June 24: Enchilada stack, refried beans, chips, salsa queso and peach crisp.
Monday, June 27: Taco bake, Mexicali corn, cornbread, fruit cocktail and Oreo dessert.
Tuesday, June 28: Liver and onions (sub. Salisbury steak), fried potatoes, Italian vegetables, Mandarin oranges and cream pie.
Wednesday, June 29: Ham balls, au gratin potatoes, three bean salad, applesauce and lemon cake supreme.
Thursday, June 30: Potato bar with chili, cheese, broccoli, bacon and sour cream, watermelon and scotcheroos.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.