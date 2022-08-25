Those eager to raise a pint to all things Irish will get their chance this weekend, when an annual event makes its return to the Alliant Amphitheater in the Port of Dubuque.
The Irish Hooley is set to take place on Saturday, Aug. 27.
Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Those eager to raise a pint to all things Irish will get their chance this weekend, when an annual event makes its return to the Alliant Amphitheater in the Port of Dubuque.
The Irish Hooley is set to take place on Saturday, Aug. 27.
The event will open accompanied by Dubuque Fire Pipe and Drum, followed by a performance from the McNulty School of Irish Dance.
Providing music throughout the day will be Ian Gould — who also will serve as this year’s emcee — as well as Ballyheigue, The Lads, Tallymoore and Derek Warfield & the Young Wolfetones.
Screaming Orphans will return to the hooley as the event’s headliners.
The event has emerged as a staple of community gatherings, according to its organizers.
“It’s a great, old-school community event that’s down to earth, that brings older and younger generations together and that supports a great organization,” said Vicki Leonard.
She serves as president of the Ancient Order of Hibernians Dubuque County Division 1, for women. Her husband, Pat, serves as president of Division 2, for men. The organization hosts the Irish Hooley not only to celebrate all things Irish — and Dubuque Irish heritage in particular — but also to support Research for the Kids.
A portion of the proceeds will benefit the local nonprofit that highlights pediatric brain tumor and heart defects research programs at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.
In addition to live entertainment, the hooley also will host a raffle, as well as an assortment of local vendors.
This year’s roster will feature food and beverages from Stone Cliff Winery, Freddie’s Popcorn Company, West Dubuque Tap, Rockin 5K BBQ and Udder Brothers’ Creamery.
“It’s an awesome day and an opportunity for people to come and create their own fun,” Leonard said. “Everyone has a little Irish in them, and if they don’t, they get to be Irish for the day.”
Tickets are $12 in advance or $15 at the gate the day of the hooley. Advance tickets can be purchased at Family Beer & Liquor, Happy’s Place, Shamrock Imports and Dubuque locations of Premier Bank.
For more information, visit
11:30 a.m.: Gates open, with music by Dubuque Fire Pipe and Drum.
Noon: Opening ceremony and presentation of colors.
12:05 p.m.: Welcoming remarks from musician Ian Gould, announcements, blessing and salute to veterans.
12:15 p.m.: McNulty School of Irish Dance.
12:45 p.m.: Ballyheigue.
2:15 p.m.: The Lads.
4 p.m.: Tallymoore.
6 p.m.: Derek Warfield & the Young Wolfetones.
8:15 p.m.: Raffle drawings.
8:30 p.m.: Screaming Orphans.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.