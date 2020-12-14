At this point, it is undeniable that we need to exercise. The benefits of exercise are so abundant that no one can make a rational argument to not engage in regular exercise.
Even so, some of us don’t. With all the supporting evidence, it is hard to make exercise part of the daily routine. Some cite time issues, lack of knowledge, diminished motivation and desire or declining health or injury.
Whatever the reason might, we have to, need to and must want to make it part of our lifestyle.
Need to. Maybe we have reached a point where we need to make exercise part of our daily routine. Has the body weight slowly crept up? Is strength starting to fade with age? Is balance becoming more of a challenge as we move through life? Maybe we no longer want to feel sluggish and tired throughout the day.
People always are looking for the magic bullet in the form of gadgets and supplements, when all that’s needed is physical activity on a regular basis. Improving and maintaining fitness is something we need to do if we want to live an active functional life and keep up with our other active friends and family.
Have to. This might sound extreme, but our life depends on exercise. Exercise will improve the chances of a long, active life.
In 2012, The Journal of Aging Research reported that mortality rate is reduced up to 35% in those who engage in regular physical activity as compared to sedentary individuals.
If you want to be around to enjoy life with the aforementioned friends and family, then get up and get moving. Keep things like Type 2 diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, risk of stroke and other health issues at bay.
Want to. For long term compliance, we have to want to do it. If we don’t find enjoyment in exercise, it will be hard to make it a long-term habit.
There are so many ways to exercise, we certainly can find an activity that interests us. The combination of strength training and cardiorespiratory exercise is the perfect combination for long-term fitness.
They can be accomplished through a variety of modes: Water sports, racquet sports, weight training, running and yoga — the list goes on.
We need to try different fitness offerings until we find the one that excites us to the point that it’s part of the day we look forward to. The rate of long-term compliance is much higher if we find enjoyment in what we do.
We often are told, hear or read that we should exercise with regularity, and the sooner we employ the need to, have to and want to of exercise the better health we’ll experience.