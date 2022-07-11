If your birthday is today: Keep your life simple and organized. Put your energy into what matters to you and the people you care about. Avoid playing catch-up with your finances. Secure your lifestyle.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Draw on the resources you will need to get things done. Initiate change without going overboard. Seek out quality partnerships.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Take measures to ensure your facts are accurate. Work with people who have as much to contribute as you. Teamwork will pay off.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You'll come up with ideas that can help you reach your dreams. Don't hesitate to invest in yourself. Now's the time to take big steps.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Don't share your intentions until you have done the legwork to turn your ideas into reality. Love and romance will enhance your life.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Be careful how you handle domestic situations. Don't ask others to do something you wouldn't do yourself. Find a way to use what you discover.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Be honest, regardless of the consequences. You will only make matters worse if you give someone the wrong impression.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Put your energy to good use, and make your space more functional. The changes that transpire will impact you and those you live with.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Concentrate on what you can do to improve your life. Focus on your health, finances and emotional well-being.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Use your imagination to come up with a plan that helps you and others. Avoid a run-in with someone in a powerful position.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Think big, spend wisely and offer only what you can deliver. Question suggestions that sound good. Don't trust the hype.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Don't spend unnecessarily. Take care of matters personally to avoid being disappointed. Display patience and understanding.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) You'll be caught between truth and false hope if you trust an outsider. Discipline will uncover what's possible.
