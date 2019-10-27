If your birthday is today: An adjustment will be necessary. You’ll have to think as you go and manipulate situations as they unfold. There is no time for rest, and too much at risk to stand idly by. This will be a year of change, excitement and plenty of adventure. Face each day with optimism and enthusiasm.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22): Follow your heart, not someone else’s lead. If someone tries to sell you a bill of goods, opt to do your thing. A romantic gesture will improve your life.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21): Express your feelings and opinions to only those you know you can trust. Stick to basics when it comes to socializing and entertaining. Indulgence will lead to trouble.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A change of plans should be treated as a sign to kick back with a loved one and call it a day. Don’t put pressure on yourself when it’s not necessary.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19): Don’t give your cash away. If you want to help someone, offer your time or services. Put your possessions in a safe place and don’t take an unnecessary risk.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20): Personal updates will boost your confidence. If you make special plans with a loved one, it will lead to talks about future possibilities. Love and romance are prominent.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Taking a short trip or visiting a place or person you like will help you unwind and put your life in perspective. Getting back to basics will be eye-opening.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): If you want change, do something about it. Jump in and put your ideas on the table and your plans in motion. Your enthusiasm will draw attention and support.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Trust will be a big issue if you or a colleague is vague or uncommunicative. Be careful what sort of signal you send. Overreaction will be the underlying problem.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Participation will lead to all sorts of interesting options. Challenge your creative skills and push yourself to the limit when something excites you. Romance is on the rise.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Avoid any situation that can lead to problems at home or with a friend or relative. A structured physical activity will help you release pent-up energy and keep you out of trouble.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Attend events that will bring you in contact with someone you haven’t seen for some time. Discussing your plans will lead to a positive change. Romance is featured.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Be receptive to trying something new. Not everyone will approve of the choices you make, but, in the end, it’s up to you to do what brings you the most joy.