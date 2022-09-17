SINSINAWA, Wis. — Sinsinawa Mound Center, 585 Grant County Z, will host several events in October:
- Glass artist Barbara McKinley will lead a class during which participants will create a decorative wood and glass box. The class will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 1. The cost is $80, and registration is required by Monday, Sept. 26.
- McKinley also will lead a glass art class during which participants will create decorative framed wall or table art. The class will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. The cost is $80, and registration is required by Monday, Sept. 26.
- Fred Baltz will lead “Cases from the Files of a Bible Detective” from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5. The Bible says God gave Hezekiah a sign that he would live 15 more years and that the threat from Assyria would vanish. The sign was the sun’s shadow retreating 10 degrees. See the new evidence that the account is true as presented in the Bible. The cost is $20, and registration is required by Friday, Sept. 30.
- Historian Jane Simonsen will lead a tour of significant indigenous sites in the Quad Cities from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. Jody Durnin, of the Meskwaki tribe, will offer an opening ceremony. You will need access to a vehicle to join the tour caravan. Lunch is not included. The cost is $25, and registration is required by Wednesday, Oct. 5. Details regarding where to meet and sites to be visited will be provided when you register.
- Sinsinawa Mound will host its first farm-to-table dinner at the Sinsinawa Mound Collective Farm from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9. The full moon will be 100% illuminated on this evening. The price includes an optional farm tour, a locally sourced vegetable-based meal, a drink and dessert. The cost is $75 per person, and the event is capped at 80 guests.
- Sarah Barnes will lead a pumpkin canvas painting class using mixed media from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18. The cost is $35. Register by Friday, Oct. 14.
- “Autumn Wisdom” will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. Presenter Pat Pintens will lead to group in looking for the wisdom autumn teaches. The cost is $30 or $50 for this event and “Persistent Women of the Gospel.” If registering for both events, bring a lunch. Register by Wednesday, Oct. 19.
- “Persistent Women of the Gospel” will be led by Mary Ellen Gree, OP, from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 22. What can we learn from the women who appear in the Bible, both named and unnamed? The cost is $30 or $50 for both this event and “Autumn Wisdom.” If attending both events, bring a lunch. Register by Wednesday, Oct. 19.
