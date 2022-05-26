Many know the answer to the famous question, “How do you get to Carnegie Hall?”
“Practice, practice, practice” is what much of life has looked like for Benton, Wis., native Samuel Day, who took up the cello when he was 9 years old, performing in his Dubuque Senior High School alma mater orchestra, then with the Dubuque Youth Symphony Orchestra and later with the Dubuque Symphony Orchestra as one of its youngest members at age 18.
Now a recent graduate in music from Baylor University in Waco, Texas, he will make his debut this week on one of music’s most prestigious stages.
As part of a chamber ensemble comprised of three additional Baylor instrumentalists, Day will perform in Carnegie Hall’s Weill Recital Hall in New York City. The performance, which also will include four Baylor soloists, will take place at 8 p.m. today.
The honor comes as part of the Baylor School of Music’s Semper Pro Musica Solo and Chamber Competition. It began in 2016 and aims to identify the top talent at the school.
Musicians compete in two rounds, with the winners having the opportunity to “present a recital at a significant external performance venue,” according to the school.
For Day, who transferred to Baylor from Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, after his sophomore year, to call it merely a dream come true might be an understatement.
“I’m still in a little bit of extreme shock,” Day said in a phone interview. “This is the biggest competition at the school, and even though I worked really hard for it, it still just seems unreal. But I’m also super happy that all of that hard work paid off.”
Day’s interest in the cello emerged from a close encounter with the instrument in elementary school.
“Music stores will sometimes bring instruments out to the schools so that students get a chance to try out everything and see what they like,” he said. “What I liked was percussion, but I quickly realized I had no rhythm.”
Then, an instrument resembling what Day described as an “oversized guitar” caught his eye.
“It was the biggest instrument in the room,” he said. “I wandered over to it and tried it out. Immediately, it was calling to me. I love the tone of it. It has the same kind of quality to it as the human voice. It’s not too high. It’s deep and resonate. It’s like the perfect middle ground.”
Since then, Day has continued to excel with the instrument; however, after completing his undergraduate studies, he plans to take a year off to explore the opportunities that lie before him.
“Basically, there are three paths for someone like to me to choose from — performing within a major orchestra, working toward a master’s and doctoral degree or taking the path of a soloist, and all of those are great paths to go down,” he said. “Songwriting is another thing that really interests me. I think I’d really enjoy a path where I don’t necessarily have to follow the classical music rules and can make something that’s my own.”
Day also teaches and hopes to establish a studio next year, where he’ll instruct a limited number of students.
Beyond that, he sees himself continuing his studies, auditioning for larger programs the likes of an Eastman School of Music or a Juilliard School, both in New York.
In the meantime, “practice, practice, practice” continues.
“Lately, it has been about making sure I stay on top of the nitty gritty details in the music and actually getting the nerve up to play at Carnegie Hall,” Day said. “In a way, it’s an opportunity to for me really see what this performance world has to offer and, in the same way, it’s motivation to keep going in the field.”
