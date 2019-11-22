Mathias Ham Historic Site, 2241 Lincoln Ave., will host “Home for the Holidays,” a series of special events from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday from Nov. 30 through Dec. 22.
“Home for the Holidays” will feature specially curated tours highlighting holiday traditions of the Victorian era with crafts, entertainment and activities.
A schedule of events can be found at
www.rivermuseum.com/events. The cost is $7.50 for adults, $4 for children ages 3-17. Museum members are free.
Candlelight tours of the Ham House also will be offered at 7 and 8 p.m. Saturdays, Dec. 7 and 14. The cost is $10 for adults and $7 for children. Advance registration is required.