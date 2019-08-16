News in your town

Movie review: ‘Where’d You Go, Bernadette’ review: A brilliant, troubled architect becomes a bit of a bore in Linklater’s latest

Drs. Oz and Roizen: Beyond the binge

That's weird: Authorities: Woman pulls gator from pants during stop

Brian Austin Green would've skipped straight '90210' reboot

That's weird: Raccoon freed after being trapped in vending machine

Concert preview: The Reminders set to welcome UD students back to school

Ellis: 'Hobbs & Shaw' OK, but that's enough

Ask Amy: Emotions roll when the ex gets married

YOUR HOROSCOPE: August 15