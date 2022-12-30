If your birthday is today: Preparation and flexibility are mandatory to maintain a healthy and balanced lifestyle. Putting a hold on unnecessary projects will allow you to pay attention to what's essential. Practice moderation.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You'll require common sense when dealing with money, friends and relatives. Have faith in yourself. Pay attention to what you do, how you look and what you want to achieve.

