If your birthday is today: Preparation and flexibility are mandatory to maintain a healthy and balanced lifestyle. Putting a hold on unnecessary projects will allow you to pay attention to what's essential. Practice moderation.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You'll require common sense when dealing with money, friends and relatives. Have faith in yourself. Pay attention to what you do, how you look and what you want to achieve.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Fine-tune your plans for the upcoming year. A straightforward assessment will help you budget and prepare to reach your goal.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Take note of what others say, but don't respond unless you have something positive to contribute. Choose to be helpful and kind.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Take note of what everyone around you is doing before you agree to participate. It's in your best interest to be a friendly observer.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Check out every angle before you indulge in something questionable. When in doubt, take a pass. Plan a surprise for a loved one.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) A kind gesture will be appreciated and reciprocated. Choose to take the high road, regardless of what others do or say.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Steer clear of sensitive issues. Emotional discussions will lead to trouble. Keep a positive attitude. Be a good listener.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Set your sights on what you want to accomplish, and don't stop until you've done your best. A last-minute adjustment will pay off.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You don't have to spend money to impress others. Your charm and hands-on help will lead to opportunities for positive change and better relationships. A short trip will pay off.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Take on a challenge that requires agility, strength and discipline. The satisfaction and results you get will give you the boost you need.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Talks will help resolve problems you want to clear up before the end of the year. Be the one to start the conversation on a positive note. Certain conversations may be emotionally difficult.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) You can be entertaining without going overboard. Watch how much you eat and drink, and keep your spending in line. Mistakes will be costly so be careful.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.