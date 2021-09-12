Hardcover fiction
1. The Madness of Crowds, Louise Penny, Minotaur
2. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig, Viking
3. A Slow Fire Burning, Paula Hawkins, Riverhead Books
4. The Paper Palace, Miranda Cowley Heller, Riverhead Books
5. Billy Summers, Stephen King, Scribner
6. The Last Thing He Told Me, Laura Dave, S&S
7. The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois, Honorée Fanonne Jeffers, Harper
8. Malibu Rising, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine
9. Project Hail Mary, Andy Weir, Ballantine
10. Poison for Breakfast, Lemony Snicket, Liveright
11. Klara and the Sun, Kazuo Ishiguro, Knopf
12. The Guide, Peter Heller, Knopf
13. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, V.E. Schwab, Tor
14. Lightning Strike, William Kent Krueger, Atria Books
15. My Heart Is a Chainsaw, Stephen Graham Jones, Gallery/Saga Press
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
2. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir, Michelle Zauner, Knopf
3. The Afghanistan Papers: A Secret History of the War, Craig Whitlock, The Washington Post, S&S
4. Hero of Two Worlds: The Marquis de Lafayette in the Age of Revolution, Mike Duncan, PublicAffairs
5. This Is Your Mind on Plants, Michael Pollan, Penguin Press
6. World Travel: An Irreverent Guide, Anthony Bourdain, Laurie Woolever, Ecco
7. Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest, Suzanne Simard, Knopf
8. The Bomber Mafia: A Dream, a Temptation, and the Longest Night of the Second World War, Malcolm Gladwell, Little, Brown
9. Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents, Isabel Wilkerson, Random House
10. Untamed, Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
11. The Premonition: A Pandemic Story, Michael Lewis, Norton
12. The Weekday Vegetarians: 100 Recipes and a Real-Life Plan for Eating Less Meat, Jenny Rosenstrach, Clarkson Potter
13. All In: An Autobiography, Billie Jean King, Johnette Howard, Maryanne Vollers, Knopf
14. The Anthropocene Reviewed: Essays on a Human-Centered Planet, John Green, Dutton
15. The Comfort Book, Matt Haig, Penguin Life
Trade paperback fiction
1. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
2. People We Meet on Vacation, Emily Henry, Berkley
3. Anxious People, Fredrik Backman, Washington Square Press
4. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
5. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press
6. Hamnet, Maggie O’Farrell, Vintage
7. The Night Watchman, Louise Erdrich, Harper Perennial
8. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
9. The Guest List, Lucy Foley, Morrow
10. The House in the Cerulean Sea, TJ Klune, Tor
11. The Silent Patient, Alex Michaelides, Celadon Books
12. Mexican Gothic, Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Del Rey
13. Beach Read, Emily Henry, Berkley
14. The Thursday Murder Club, Richard Osman, Penguin
15. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous, Ocean Vuong, Penguin
Trade paperback nonfiction
1. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
2. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma, Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin
3. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures, Merlin Sheldrake, Random House
4. The Body: A Guide for Occupants, Bill Bryson, Anchor
5. Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial
6. The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Personal Freedom, Don Miguel Ruiz, Amber-Allen
7. Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI, David Grann, Vintage
8. Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood, Trevor Noah, One World
9. The Old Farmer’s Almanac 2022, Old Farmer’s Almanac
10. All We Can Save: Truth, Courage, and Solutions for the Climate Crisis, Ayana Elizabeth Johnson, Katharine K. Wilkinson (Eds.), One World
11. Hood Feminism: Notes from the Women That a Movement Forgot, Mikki Kendall, Penguin
12. How to Change Your Mind, Michael Pollan, Penguin
13. Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly, Anthony Bourdain, Ecco
14. Vesper Flights, Helen Macdonald, Grove Press
15. The Sisters of Auschwitz: The True Story of Two Jewish Sisters’ Resistance in the Heart of Nazi Territory, Roxane van Iperen, Harper Paperbacks
Mass market
1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
2. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
3. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino, Harper Perennial
4. Dune Messiah, Frank Herbert, Ace
5. The Eye of the World, Robert Jordan, Tor
6. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet
7. Lord of the Flies, William Golding, Penguin
8. Foundation, Isaac Asimov, Spectra
9. The Shining, Stephen King, Anchor
10. Good Omens, Neil Gaiman, Terry Pratchett, Morrow
Early and middle grade readers
1. Friends Forever, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), First Second
2. Cat Kid Comic Club, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
3. Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories, Jeff Kinney, Abrams
4. Super Extra Deluxe Essential Handbook (Pokémon), Scholastic
5. Ghosts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
6. Ground Zero, Alan Gratz, Scholastic Press
7. Smile, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
8. Drama, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
9. Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Adventure, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
10. When Stars Are Scattered, Victoria Jamieson, Omar Mohamed, Dial Books
11. Doodling 101: A Silly Symposium, Mo Willems, Hyperion Books for Children
12. Guts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
13. A Whale of the Wild, Rosanne Parry, Lindsay Moore (Illus.), Greenwillow Books
14. The Phantom Tollbooth, Norton Juster, Jules Feiffer (Illus.), Yearling
15. Allergic, Megan Wagner Lloyd, Michelle Mee Nutter (Illus.), Graphix
Young adult
1. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
2. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
3. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
4. Firekeeper’s Daughter, Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt and Co. BYR
5. The Inheritance Games, Jennifer Lynn Barnes, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
6. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
7. The Witch Haven, Sasha Peyton Smith, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
8. Hatchet, Gary Paulsen, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
9. Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You, Jason Reynolds, Ibram X. Kendi, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
10. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf Books for Young Readers
11. Enola Holmes and the Black Barouche, Nancy Springer, Wednesday Books
12. Six Crimson Cranes, Elizabeth Lim, Knopf Books for Young Readers
13. Cemetery Boys (An Indies Introduce Title), Aiden Thomas, Swoon Reads
14. Ace of Spades, Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé, Feiwel & Friends
15. Legendborn (An Indies Introduce Title), Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books
Children’s illustrated
1. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
2. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle
3. Time for School, Little Blue Truck, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), Clarion Books
4. Room on the Broom, Julia Donaldson, Axel Scheffler (Illus.), Dial Books
5. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
6. We Don’t Eat Our Classmates, Ryan T. Higgins, Disney/Hyperion
7. Cat Problems, Jory John, Lane Smith (Illus.), Random House Studio
8. Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?, Bill Martin, Eric Carle (Illus.), Henry Holt and Co. BYR
9. We Are Water Protectors, Carole Lindstrom, Michaela Goade (Illus.), Roaring Brook Press
10. Good Night, Gorilla, Peggy Rathmann, Putnam
11. Itty-Bitty Kitty-Corn, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), Abrams
12. The Bad Seed Presents: The Good, the Bad, and the Spooky, Jory John, Pete Oswald (Illus.), Harper
13. Little Blue Truck, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), Clarion Books
14. Negative Cat, Sophie Blackall, Nancy Paulsen Books
15. Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.), Dial
Children’s series
1. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
2. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
3. Spy School, Stuart Gibbs, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
4. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
5. Elephant and Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion
6. Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
7. I Survived, Lauren Tarshis, Scholastic
8. The Bad Guys, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
9. Magic Tree House, Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
10. Big Nate, Lincoln Peirce, Andrews McMeel/Harper