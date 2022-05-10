A frequently asked question: How can you work here? I’d want to take them all home.
We hear this daily. And it is safe to say most of the staff and volunteers at the Dubuque Regional Humane Society relate to this sentiment on some level.
Many of us have animal menageries of various kinds at home. Mine includes four dogs, a cat, a hamster and a leopard gecko. We much prefer companion animals to be home with a loving family instead of spending days in a kennel.
But at shelters like ours, we provide for their basic needs — food, shelter, safety and medical care — similar to what people are provided following a natural disaster that displaces them from their homes. About 80% of our animals arrive through various crisis situations. They are lost, abandoned, abused or coming from an overpopulated area where they would otherwise be euthanized due to lack of space.
The DRHS is the only animal shelter in the city of Dubuque and one of two in the surrounding counties. So what happens if we aren’t sustainable? Where would people surrender unwanted animals or bring in lost strays off the street, to potentially be reunited with owners? There would be no place for animal control personnel to bring potentially dangerous animals or injured wildlife.
Areas without shelters tend to have more animals roaming the streets, which poses increased challenges and risks for public health and safety. In short, the picture would not be pleasant.
Like so many other organizations struggling to move forward through the pandemic, the DRHS is no exception. More than 85 cents of every dollar goes directly to animal services, and yet we operate at a significant deficit each year. There is no fat to trim.
We have generous people and sponsors supporting us in a variety of ways, but the fact remains that we need more support from the county, city, businesses and community members if we expect to remain viable. Animal shelters are vital to the health and well-being of any community, and are necessities, not luxuries. We strongly believe that it is in the community’s best interest for our doors to stay open.
While we offer many more services in addition to adoption, there is nothing quite like the rejoicing among staff and volunteers when an animal leaves the building with a new family, especially if they had been a long-term stay.
Instead of “taking them all home,” we do our best to envelop them with love and care during their stay at the shelter and, yes, sometimes we get a bit attached. But the thrill of witnessing them find a forever home far outweighs the pangs of seeing them go.
In the words of Dr. Jane Goodall, “What you do makes a difference, and you have to decide what kind of difference you want to make.” So, how can we work here? This is the difference we’ve chosen.
For more information, visit dbqhumane.org.