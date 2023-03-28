If your birthday is today: Preparation will help eliminate misunderstandings. The hard work you put in this year will make a difference. Trust and believe in yourself and refuse to let anyone get in your way.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Distance yourself from anyone who tries your patience. Spend more time on personal goals instead of arguing about something that doesn't matter.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Pay attention to detail. How you portray yourself and your lifestyle will convince someone to help. Be wary of sharing too much.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Stick to the script and you won't get caught off guard. If you want others to take you seriously, be precise and pay attention to detail.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Pour your energy into something that will benefit you instead of bending to the likes of someone else. Don't make the same mistake twice.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Your insight and openness will encourage others to go to bat for you. Don't let a change someone makes disrupt your plans.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Don't waste time when you can accomplish so much. Adopt a single-minded focus. A personal change will give you the edge you need.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Keep your emotions out of the mix. Fulfill your duties and keep an open dialogue with your partners, peers and loved ones.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) A home improvement project will put you in a better financial position. Let your creative imagination take the reins. Romance is favored.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Don't let anyone limit your achievements. Work to satisfy your needs, regardless of what others do or say.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Stick close to home. Getting into a feud will stop you from getting things done on time. Discipline will help you override any interference you encounter.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Keep the momentum flowing and you'll discover innovative ways to make money. Keep a low profile and work alone.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Refuse to let someone interfere with your plans. Working toward your goal will encourage you to surpass your original objective. Believe in yourself.
