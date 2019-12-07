If your birthday is today: Speed and accuracy will count this year. Fine-tuning what you have to offer will make a difference. Hard work, enthusiasm and desire will all be necessary. If you play your part well, the possibilities are endless.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Aim high and don't stop until you get what you want. Home, family and personal relationships should be your priorities. Fashion a warm and welcome setting and host an event.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Concentrate on whatever task needs to be done. If you let your emotions take charge, you will not be satisfied with the results you get. Stay focused and finish what you start.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Give yourself a chance to digest what's going on before you make a decision or move. Time is on your side, and getting your facts straight will make a difference.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) If you look for the good in everything and everyone, you will do well. A change to your financial situation looks promising. Your creative imagination will lead to something prosperous.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Keep going until you are happy with what transpires. Refuse to let the actions of others influence you. If you stick to your game plan, you will make a difference.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) A lifestyle change will give you the nudge you've been looking for. Get involved in projects that interest you, or travel to broaden your horizons.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Take the initiative to find out the truth. Someone you least expect will misinterpret you. Question others' motives and follow the path that feels right.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) What you say will be more effective than what you do. Don't let emotions take the reins, or bedlam will ensue. A calm exterior and positive encouragement will bring good results.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Step into the spotlight, do a little presentation and charm your way into someone's heart. Romance is in the picture, leading to exciting possibilities. Let your imagination take the wheel.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Make personal financial adjustments and then move on to enjoyable pastimes. You'll have just as much fun if you spend less money on loved ones and offer them more time instead.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) A relationship will need tender, loving care. Balance, integrity and understanding will play a role when it comes to engaging in activities that require a partner. Protect what's important to you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Change should begin with you. Take a moment to decipher what you want, whom you want to spend time with and how best to proceed.
December 7