The Colt Cadets Drum and Bugle Corps will begin its 2020 season from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, at Table Mound Elementary School, 100 Tower Drive.
This no-cost, open rehearsal will include an informational meeting for students and parents, followed by clinics in brass, percussion and color guard.
There is no obligation to join by attending. These rehearsal clinics are set up for students to check out the group in a casual environment and see if they enjoy the drum corps activity. No registration is required.
The Colt Cadets are available to any young person in middle or high school, with or without prior experience on a musical instrument or experience with dance or color guard.
There are no formal auditions for the Colt Cadets, and the organization provides all equipment for students of any experience level.
A second open rehearsal will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at Table Mound Elementary School, for anyone unable to attend the opening event.
The Colt Cadets were founded in 1967 and have been Drum Corps International Open Class Finalists in seven of the past 10 seasons. In 2020, the Colt Cadets will embark upon its 54th season, with more than 20 performances in seven states throughout the Midwest. The Colt Cadets will finish its season in August at the Drum Corps International World Championships in Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
For more information, call the Colts office at 563-582-4872, email rich@colts.org or visit www.colts.org.