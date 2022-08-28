During these last lazy days of summer, do you find yourself succumbing to guilty pleasures?
Here are a few of mine:
- Checking out Culver’s Flavor of the Day and hightailing it to its drive-thru (even in the morning) if it’s Salted Double Caramel Pecan or Midnight Toffee.
- Bingeing on the gratuitously violent “Jack Reacher” series on Netflix — oh, those bulging biceps — based on Lee Child’s books. (It comforts me that the grande dame author Margaret Atwood, winner of the National Book Critics Lifetime Achievement Award, also is a fan of Child.)
- Brewing strong, hot, midnight black coffee, and setting a cup of it on the rim of the tub while I read in a bubble bath.
- Buying People magazine. But only at the airport — I do have standards to uphold.
- Hours-long, middle of the day, meandering catchups with far flung old friends on the phone.
- Instead of deep cleaning, giving the house a lick and a promise a half hour before company is scheduled to arrive.
- Singing lustily along with my granddaughter in the car with the windows rolled down, to corny hits like Barry Manilow’s “Mandy” and Il Divo’s “Mama.”
- Wandering through a thrift shop and touching things without purpose or hurry.
- Saying no to worthwhile things that I simply don’t want to do, like knocking on doors for a political candidate I admire.
- Postponing laundry duties until I get down to the last pair.
- Napping when the notion takes me.
- Relinquishing all my couldas, wouldas and shouldas.
- Poring over Von Maur’s Happy Markdown Wednesday sales website like a rabbi studying the Talmud — but not buying anything until it is 75% off.
- Sampling just a little dough before the cookies make it into the oven.
- Playing word games online (and turning the annoying sound off so my husband doesn’t know what I’m doing, even though he wouldn’t care).
- Watching the Netflix series “Virgin River” until my teeth ache from the sweetness.
- Giving up control (I never had it anyway).
- Using cooking shortcuts that would make my mother twirl in her grave (She baked her own crackers).
- Putting off until tomorrow what I can do today.
- Staying up until the wee smalls with a page-turner.
- Asking what it is first if someone requests a favor.
- Skimming the articles in the brainy magazines we subscribe to — Science and The Economist — but reading the lifestyle magazine Real Simple word for word.
- Taking the dog out in my jammies because old people are not only usually invisible but also often expected to be eccentric.
- Letting go of the small stuff, not because it’s all small stuff, but because I can’t always remember what it was.
Readers, what are your guilty pleasures?
