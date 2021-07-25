Just like the series finale of “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” I’ve been thinking lately about how all good things must come to an end.
Case in point: The PlayStation weekly update emails. Anyone who’s signed up for Sony’s PlayStation Online service will be familiar with these weekly missives featuring the latest gaming hotness.
And, yes, the emails come around every Friday, like clockwork. But they’re missing something.
Up until late 2020, the top of the email would feature the cumulative hours you’d played online, as well as a the number of trophies you’d earned from playing games and completing achievements up to that point.
The first time I saw those counters in 2017, I decided I needed to keep a record of them (as well as brief descriptions of what I was playing at the time) for a future column. This is that column.
It’s a record of ups and downs, games and other things, and here are a few of them that stand out.
Oct. 18, 2017: 912 trophies, 1,774 hours played (got raspberry pie).
Here is a defining moment, the acquisition of my RetroPie and the subsequent lessening of time spent on
Sony’s game system. While the numbers will continue to go up, they definitely slowed down from here out.
And, if you’re curious how I managed to accumulate 1,700 hours online in a single year, these statistics take into account my activity on the PlayStation 3 (beginning in 2007), as well.
Dec. 20, 2017: 918 trophies, 1,795 hours (purchased “What Remains of Edith Finch” and “Terraria”).
What a double-punch that is. “Edith Finch” definitely is in my top five games from the PlayStation 4 generation, and “Terraria” was one of my favorites from the prior one.
And, I play “Terraria” (on my phone, now) to this day.
March 1, 2018: 957 trophies, 1,849 hours (been playing “Fortnite” for a couple of weeks, almost done with “Final Fantasy 6”).
I’m as surprised as anyone that “Fortnite” has been around for three years and continues to be a force to be reckoned with.
And, in old many Frenzel news, this is not the last time “Final Fantasy 6” — a game from 1994 — is mentioned in my notes.
March 15, 2018: 960 trophies, 1,862 hours (more “Fortnite”).
March 22, 2018: 961 trophies, 1,868 hours (mmmmmore “Fortnite”).
April 12, 2018: 964 trophies, 1,877 (finished “Borderlands 2!” Woo!).
Celebrate all you want past me, but that game came out in 2012.
July 26, 2018: 990 trophies, 1973 hours, followed by Aug. 2, 2018: 990 trophies, 1,973 hours (camping, also deleted “Fortnite”).
This falls into one of my favorite note categories. The kind that seems to be apologizing to future (assumedly column-writing) me for not playing games for a while. There is a lot of this.
Also, that’s a pretty good run for “Fortnite.” I’ll almost certainly never play another battle royale style game, so I’m glad I got it out of my system early.
Aug. 17, 2018: 990 trophies, 1,976 hours (Just got “Dead Cells”).
For brevity’s sake, I’m just going to list the next few notes for Aug. 23 through Sept. 20: (So much “Dead Cells”); (“Dead Cells” continues); (“Dead Cells,” but less serious about it); (Back to playing “Dead Cells”).
What a game.
Nov. 1, 2018: 1,047 trophies, 2,060 hours (“Castlevania Requiem” is out and I’m not sure why these number don’t reflect all my activity in this game).
So begins my indignation with a couple of arbitrary numbers. The next two weeks were the same with no change.
Partially, it was because I was playing “Castlevania” and the original “Final Fantasy 7” at the time, specifically because I thought it would be fun to see if I could gather all the trophies in those games.
Nov. 21, 2018: 1,091 trophies, 2,112 hours (finally it catches up).
Ah, sweet vindication.
Nov. 29, 2018: 1,099 trophies, 2,132 hours (Oh no, I bought “Hollow Knight” over my Turkey Day vacation. I’ve played it so much, I’m dreaming about it).
A cry for help if I’ve ever heard one. Also, I’m very much looking forward to the upcoming sequel.
And that’s all we’ve got time for this month.
Since I’m about halfway through, we’ll take a tour through 2019, 2020 and the pandemic next month.