First impressions are everything. Especially when you’re young enough that each experience is a new adventure.
My first CD? Rush’s seminal prog rock concept album, “2112.” First cassette tape? “Led Zeppelin II.” First roller coaster? Batman: The Ride at Six Flags Great America. First video game? Radar Rat Race on my sister’s Commodore 64. First DVD? 1998’s nearly forgotten classic, “Dark City.”
The one first I remember the least, though, is my first movie theater experience. I was, to be fair, all of 3 when I cajoled my father into taking me to “The Transformers: The Movie” in 1986. I’m told the film melted in the projector partway through — perhaps due to the weight of that unnecessary “the” in the title — necessitating a rain check and weeklong wait for the replacement reel to arrive.
It wouldn’t be until the fated year of 1989 that I finally had the cognizance and maturity (some could argue that I peaked in maturity at age 6) to experience — and remember — attending a very special film: “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.”
It’s prime time to be reflecting on such things, as I sit here eagerly awaiting the release of the upcoming “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” on Friday, June 30.
The fact that my parents’ home was a scant four or five minute walk from our two-screen hometown theater meant my father and I easily got the coveted first place in line. Standing outside in whatever weather mother nature decided to provide was a badge of honor for those of us who grew up in the time of exterior-window box offices.
Once inside we skipped the line for popcorn — no fancy nachos and your choice of a half dozen types of candy — considering my Dad has never been much of a popcorn guy. Instead, we moved straight to the ticket taker.
Our credentials verified through the time-honored test of ripping, we snagged the best seats in the house: Middle of the theater right on the edge of the large central aisle so you didn’t have too far to go if you needed to take a bathroom break.
The old Goetz I theater in Monroe, Wis., seemed cavernous and more than a little intimidating. It featured more than a few anachronisms of movie houses from earlier in the century, including faux theater boxes, ornate molding around the stage and screen (that I later learned was part of the Hollywood Spanish revival style the building was designed in) and curtains hanging along the side walls, as well as the remnants of fire damage from a conflagration that was decades older than me.
The smell of popcorn was soaked into the very upholstery and the magic of the silver screen seemed to fill the air as the lights went dark and the trailers ran. I’m fairly certain there was even one of what would turn out to be my second theater movie: “Ghostbusters II.”
But it was Indy we were there to see, and the thrills, I assure you, were in no way lacking. From the deserts of Utah to the temple in the Canyon of the Crescent Moon, it was the sort of movie that belonged to a bygone era of adventure filmmaking. But that fit like a glove with the 1931 movie house I was sitting in.
(And, since neither of my parents was a James Bond fan, it was Sean Connery’s turn as Indy’s nebbish, book-y father that had me convinced the archetypal man’s man was a nerd for many years afterward.)
“Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” remains a favorite of mine to this day, often winning out over the generally more popular “Raiders of the Lost Ark.”
They’re both great movies, but I can’t help but prefer the “Last Crusade.” It’s status as a first is indefatigable.