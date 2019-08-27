As Carnegie-Stout Public Library Director, Susan Henricks seems to be donning a new hat on a daily basis. Lately, she’s taken up the role of “board game piece regenerator.”
Every once in a while, one of the board games the library leases out to its patrons comes back with a missing piece. Henricks and others on staff remake these missing pieces in house using a 3-D printer.
That printer is not just a tool at Henricks and staff’s disposal, though. Rather, it’s one of the many intricate gadgets that can be found in Carnegie-Stout’s Maker Space.
“President Obama said in 2009 that we need to be creators of things instead of just consumers of things,” Henricks said of the idea to hatch the Maker Space roughly two years ago. “Some libraries took that to heart and said let’s create. It just seems to me to be a natural next step in providing a service to the community. We’re still all about literacy, but this can be a digital kind of literacy in many cases.”
To Henricks, the possibilities provided by the Maker Space seem boundless. Her office is littered with artifacts she’s created through library programming offered by the room — an old book repurposed to look like a flowery decoration; a basket woven out of paper. Recently, when Henricks’ daughter was celebrating her first wedding anniversary, the director took a pair of wine flutes across the hall to the Maker Space and had them engraved with the slogan “One down, 99 to go.”
The size of an average kitchen, the Maker Space contains several supply doors, the 3-D printers encased in glass alongside the library’s new laser cutter (which staff was becoming certified to use).
The drawers also contain dozens of new-age technology — Go-Pros, iPads, Kindles, video and digital cameras. Carnegie-Stout has even ventured into renting out Wi-Fi hotspots. The two computers in the room offer various creative suites, such as Adobe.
All of this in the name of evolving the library brand. It used to be that libraries were the source for reading and research.
Carnegie-Stout taps into the mind this way, but its roster of resources also is so wide-ranging that there seems to be something for everyone here — even if reading isn’t the main interest.
The library serves now as an expanding and evolving roster of indoor recreation possibilities.
“My husband this week is on RAGBRAI and he’s just going to sail right through it,” Henricks said. “He always says you should come with me. The only way I’m doing that on two wheels is on a motorcycle.”
She chuckled.
“I’m just not into physical sports. Not everybody is. If you ask me what my hobbies are, they’re not like that. Reading, research, things you’ll find in the library.
“We appeal to a wide variety of audiences, but let’s just say that we provide an exercise for the mind. A lot of recreational activities here provide that.”
The Maker Space has opened a new door for library programming, that is seeing jumps in attendance across the board. Carnegie-Stout just finished its most recent fiscal year numbers.
The library offered 159 Maker Space programs, 125 adult programs and 464 youth programs.
That’s more than two programs per day offered at the facility with 26,175 participants. And the Maker Space saw a 310% spike in attendance during the last year.
“Every year the numbers go up. It’s gratifying because every year we’re introducing more things that people want to learn about and enjoy,” Henricks said. “I’m proud of staff because they keep coming up with new ideas.
“For the most part we come up with new programs. Staff just gets together and starts brainstorming. A lot of these traditional ideas morph into something else. A lot of times our patrons will suggest something that they want to learn about. We kind of identify these audiences and build upon that.”
The work isn’t done. Henricks said Carnegie-Stout is continuing to explore ways to expand and offer more for everyone. Recently, the library had a “soft opening” for its “Whisper Room” — a sound-deadening, closet-sized space that contains recording software. The hope is that musicians or local podcasters might tap into this resource to create audio works.
Other approaches the library looks to embark upon in the near future include offering programs for the Spanish-speaking community and servicing patrons with special needs (such as autism or bringing services to patrons who are less mobile).
Although she’s already taken on several fun roles — basket weaver, artist, sculptor — thanks to the expansions of Carnegie-Stout, there also are bound to be a few more hats coming into Henricks’ closet.
She’s fully embraced it.
“We can’t wait for people to come to us,” Henricks said.