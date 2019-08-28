The Four Mounds’ HEART program has a $175,000 Google.org Impact Iowa Challenge Grant.
It also is in the running for the Popular Choice Award against four other non-profits.
The $175,000 grant will support Four Mounds as it replicates the successful youth HEART program to serve adults disconnected from the world of work through restoration projects that revitalize our urban core.
The adult program will work with community partners to remove barriers to success for each participant. Participants in the program will receive a paycheck, holistic support, education, and connections to sustainable employment opportunities.
The winner of the Popular Choice Award will be chosen by open voting at tinyurl.com/y6sbkuhl. There can only be one vote cast per person, and it is recommended supporters cast their votes on a cell phone. Voting ends Friday, Aug. 30.
For more information on the adult program, go to www.fourmounds.org/adultprogramming.