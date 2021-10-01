It was the kind of silence that was deafening for one of the area's most prolific music groups.
For 17 months, the Dubuque Chorale -- like other ensembles -- had halted rehearsals, canceled performances and patiently awaited word about when members could safely congregate amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
But since late August, the sound of one voice intertwining with another harmoniously has cautiously reclaimed its space in the sanctuary of Grand View United Methodist Church, where chorale members have been rehearsing weekly.
"We're starting to hear that sound that we have starting to come back," said soprano Mary Beth Ferring, who joined the ensemble in 1979. "We missed the musical part and not singing, but the main thing we missed was the friendships and the connections we have with one another. Some of these friendships are three or four years old. Some are 35 or 40 years old. It was wonderful to have the group together again."
And just in time for a major milestone.
This year marks the 50th anniversary season of the Dubuque Chorale, which recently regrouped for the first time since the start of the pandemic.
Founded in 1971 by Dennis Williams through the University of Dubuque, what began as a community choir has continued to flourish throughout the years. Changes in leadership have seen the addition of new singers alongside veterans, the spin-off of a chamber choir known as a Cadenza and a youth choir.
Williams, a bassoon player, said he was inspired by his time singing in the choral program as a student at Ohio State University.
"At that time, I wasn't sure if I wanted to conduct instrumental or vocal music, and I really loved the major choral and orchestra works we got to perform," he said. "When I started Dubuque Chorale, there was nothing like it here in Dubuque."
The group began primarily to serve college students but integrated community members. By the time Williams retired after 35 years at the helm, it had evolved into a community ensemble.
"I wanted students and community members to have the experience of getting to sing the master choral works," he said. "And during my tenure with the group, the variety of those we got to perform was the most satisfying thing for me. The rehearsal process in starting from scratch and building these pieces with the group was my greatest joy."
Retired music educator Mike Josefowitz, 78, has sung with Dubuque Chorale since its inception and sings with Cadenza. The bass described Dubuque Chorale as an ideal home for singers of all ages and levels of music making.
"I had just joined Westminster Presbyterian Church, and the pastor mentioned during one service from the pulpit that a new choir was being formed by one of our church members," Josefowitz said. "And so, I went over and auditioned. This group is what every singer wants -- to do good music and perform. And we've done so much. We've covered a lot of ground."
Among the highlights in the chorale's vast repertoire have included Carl Orff's "Carmina Burana" and Beethoven's Symphony No. 9, featuring the well-known "Ode to Joy." Both selections have been performed three times.
Others include Requiem Masses from the likes of Mozart, Verdi and Faure. Then, of course, is Handel's beloved "Creation" and "Messiah."
"I've lost track of how many times we've sung that," Josefowitz said, with a laugh. "Some of these pieces, they're classics. When you get all of those voices together and they hit a certain chord or moment when the sound gets full, the hair on the back of your neck stands on end. It's amazing. You don't always get a chance to do that every day."
Many larger works performed by the chorale have been as part of international tours -- including the Vatican and throughout Europe, Australia and New Zealand -- as well as in collaboration with the Dubuque Symphony Orchestra. The chorale also is a staple of the symphony's annual holiday concerts.
"We've also had soloists from within the chorale who have been featured with the symphony when performing these kinds of works," Ferring said. "When that happened, and they were able to use local singers from the group rather than bringing them in from someplace else, it brought us to a whole new level. We were of the quality that we could provide our own soloists."
Josefowitz and other members credit Williams with providing a foundation of the classics, while conductors who followed -- including Fran Vogt, Bob Demaree and current conductor Amanda Huntleigh -- have helped to broaden the group's artistic horizons.
"All of them have brought in their own unique thing," Josefowitz said. "Before Fran, I really never knew anyone outside of my section. But he insisted on all of us in the group getting to know each other. With him, we also did a whole Gilbert and Sullivan concert where we were acting. Prior to Bob, I had never sung pop music before unless it was showtunes. That was a new entity for me. Bob also would have section retreats at Sinsinawa (Wis.) Mound, where we would take a few numbers and dive deeply into not just the music but the history and the meaning. And Amanda has just been a saint, keeping everything together."
Huntleigh, who also serves as an assistant professor of music and director of chorale activities at Clarke University in Dubuque, took her post as artistic director in July 2018. The group went on hiatus in March 2020 in response to the pandemic.
"It was in the best interest of the group to postpone everything we were doing," she said. "They're happy to be back. A lot of them have been chomping at the bit."
For Huntleigh, it was the draw of leading a larger choral ensemble that piqued her interest in Dubuque Chorale.
"With Clarke, I conduct a smaller ensemble, so there's a more intimate flavor," she said. "With chorale, you get this huge sound. I'm also very passionate about working to educate about healthy singing for voices of all ages."
Nearly 70 members sing actively with the chorale, with approximately 80 singers on its roster. No audition is required to sing with the group. From that, approximately 20 to 25 auditioned singers are part of Cadenza. An additional ensemble of nearly 50 make up the youth choir.
Rehearsals have been taking place, with singers wearing masks, in addition to practicing social distancing.
"We're trying to be very safe and figuring out how to navigate everything as we go," Huntleigh said.
With an autumn concert on the horizon, as well as a 50th anniversary concert this spring that will feature a retrospect of works performed by the chorale and a co-commissioned piece that marks the 300th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th amendment, Ferring said it's never too late to think about joining.
Dubuque Chorale rehearses from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays, with Candenza meeting at 6 p.m. The youth choir rehearses from 5:15 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays.
Dues are $90 for adults and $25 for students and those up to age 26 for the full season. For a half season, dues are $50. Children's choir tuition is $175 for the season and $75 for additional children from the same family. Membership dues assistance and need-based scholarships are available.
"We're always accepting new members," Ferring said. "At the time I joined, I was a college graduate, a wife and a music teacher, and I needed something that would allow me to continue my semi-professional music making -- something more than church choirs, wonderful as they are. With the chorale, I have gotten to sing a variety of music. I have gotten to sing in the Sydney (Australia) Opera House, with (renown choral composer) Eric Whitacre. I have gotten to sing as a soloist with our symphony. You look back on that and think, 'Whoa.'
"In a city this size, there's a need for a large community choir. I'm glad it's a group that has made it 50 years. And I'm glad it has established itself as a group that serves an important purpose in the arts in Dubuque."
Williams, who will have a role in the ensemble's 50th anniversary concert, agreed.
"I never anticipated that a pandemic would be the thing to stop it," he said. "But they're off and running again. The one thing I wanted when I retired was for the Dubuque Chorale to continue. It has. And it has done quite well."