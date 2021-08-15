Ted Vigil

Ted Vigil will perform as John Denver.

After a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Music in the Gardens will resume through August at the Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens, 3800 Arboretum Drive.

The Ted Vigil Trio will perform a tribute to the music of John Denver tonight at 6:30 p.m. in the Packard Pavilion.

The concert is free, and attendees are invited to bring lawn chair and blankets, as well as a picnic.

The concert is presented by the Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens.

For the full lineup, visit dubuquearboretum.net/special-events/music-in-the-gardens.

