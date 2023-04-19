If your birthday is today: Good fortune awaits. Refuse to let the little things get to you. Remain on track, then turn your hard work into something you are proud of. Taking better care of your health is recommended.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) Stand your ground, make your intentions clear and do what feels right. Don't overload your to-do list with favors for others.

