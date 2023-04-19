If your birthday is today: Good fortune awaits. Refuse to let the little things get to you. Remain on track, then turn your hard work into something you are proud of. Taking better care of your health is recommended.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Stand your ground, make your intentions clear and do what feels right. Don't overload your to-do list with favors for others.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Emotions will be difficult to control when dealing with friends, relatives or colleagues. Choose your words wisely.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) You'll experience problems expressing your feelings and dealing with sensitive issues. Don't share personal information. Take better care of your health.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) If you want something done, do it yourself. You'll be in emotional overdrive when helping others. Don't take on too much.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Take the initiative, test your plans and don't share your ideas until you have everything in place. Ignore demanding individuals.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Adjust what's necessary but stick to your plans. Trying to accommodate others will limit what you can do. If you call on reliable people, you'll meet your deadline.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Experience will help hone your skills. Don't expect to be perfect. Mastering the art of something that makes you happy is the best reward.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Make up your mind; don’t overthink the process. Learn all you can and meet with people who have something to contribute.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Have some fun and meet new people. Let your charm lead the way. Put more thought into investments, contracts and deadlines.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Don't buy into something just to impress someone. Someone quite different from yourself will lead to mixed results. Learn what you can and move on.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) A levelheaded approach to money, work and relationships will spare you from getting involved in a messy situation.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Focus on health. Improve your eating habits or update your look. Dress for success. Don't let a troubled relationship bring you down; deal with it and walk away.
