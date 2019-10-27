Even though I am many years removed from bachelorhood (and the requisite pad/filthy sty that goes with it), I
often find myself adhering to a few lessons I learned during that time.
Which isn’t to say I haven’t learned some great lessons from cohabitation/married life. I have, but that is perhaps a column for another time.
Beware products bearing dairy. Let’s get off to a rousing start. This is a lesson I learned hard twice — once at work and once at home.
I, like many, am not a complete human being in the morning until I’ve slain the caffeine monkey riding my back with the hot, roasty sword that is coffee. And there’s no better way to sharpen that sword than some tasty half-and-half or, sometimes, heavy cream.
For those who can see where this is going, if you’re using creamer, don’t worry because it’s most likely dairy-free.
If, however, you like a little bovine mammarian liquid in your coffee, always, always, always rinse that container when you’re done. I’m not saying you have to do a full soap-and-scrub (though that should be the eventual goal), but at least give it a quick rinse.
I learned that this is necessary twice. Once at work, when someone left their coffee cup behind the massive scanner near my workstation and instigated “the great stank mystery of 2007.”
The second time was in my bachelor pad when, prior to leaving for a weekend trip, I enjoyed a nice cup of coffee. I left said cup in the sink — unrinsed — and returned to an awful funk late Sunday night.
Needless to say, I rinse those cups assiduously to this day.
Cooking on Sunday. It’s good enough for a whole week.
Even while dwelling in that most single-dude of all states I loved getting in the kitchen and whipping up foodstuffs. The problem always was — and continues to be — when I’m cooking for just myself, I don’t often put as much effort into it.
That’s why somewhere along the line — I think it was between the acquisition of cats numbers two and three — I decided to devote a portion of Sunday to cooking a big batch of something good. A big enough batch to last most of, if not all, the week.
When I was bacheloring, that might have been chili or a heaping helping of long-grain wild rice. Now, as said Sunday chef-ing is most likely also going to be consumed by my wife, it’s just as likely to include quinoa or veggie stir fry.
Either way, though, it’s a big batch for a week’s worth of eating.
The final lesson of bachelorhood is, of course, the cat conundrum. And if that isn’t the title of a fan-made episode of “Star Trek,” I’m going to be very disappointed.
As I mentioned before, there was a time I had two cats while living the la vida soltero. It was at that time I decided that the perfect number of cats for me was two.
Of course, that’s when I stumbled upon the third, which made a perfect triumvirate of purr.
Today, happily married and living la vida duo, we share space with four fuzzy little terrorists. Which, like I said, is the perfect number.
Until number five trots in.