If your birthday is today: Pay attention to detail. Refuse to let your emotions decide your fate when common sense and a practical approach will gain approval and lead to better outcomes.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Continue to be a pioneer, knowing that you can handle whatever comes your way and turn it into something extraordinary.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Put your energy into taking care of your responsibilities. A clean slate will help you get a clear picture of what's possible. Avoid vulnerability.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Take note of what's happening around you. Don't make decisions based on assumptions. Look inward and consider what you can do to improve your status and physical well-being.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Avoid unnecessary expenditures and impulsive acts. Go with the flow and use your intelligence to get what you want. A partnership will offer more than anticipated.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Ask questions if you feel uncertain or confused. An emotional situation will lead to a wrong decision. Bide your time and put your energy into educational pursuits and personal growth.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) It's up to you to bring about change if you aren't happy with the way things are going. Follow your intuition.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Safeguard your cash and refuse to make a move based on someone else's actions. A healthy routine will keep you fit.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Follow the path that intrigues you. Don't let old ways hold you back when you want to experience what life has to offer.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) A false lead can set you back financially if you don't do research before getting involved in a scheme.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Put your money to work for you. An opportunity to use your skills uniquely will pay off. A change will tax a meaningful relationship.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Don't let a change someone makes alter your plans. Listen attentively, and you will discover valuable information.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Your position is better than you think. Reach out to someone who owes you or has skills you can use to your advantage. Pay attention to investments.