If your birthday is today: Pay attention to detail. Refuse to let your emotions decide your fate when common sense and a practical approach will gain approval and lead to better outcomes.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) Continue to be a pioneer, knowing that you can handle whatever comes your way and turn it into something extraordinary.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Put your energy into taking care of your responsibilities. A clean slate will help you get a clear picture of what's possible. Avoid vulnerability.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Take note of what's happening around you. Don't make decisions based on assumptions. Look inward and consider what you can do to improve your status and physical well-being.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) Avoid unnecessary expenditures and impulsive acts. Go with the flow and use your intelligence to get what you want. A partnership will offer more than anticipated.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Ask questions if you feel uncertain or confused. An emotional situation will lead to a wrong decision. Bide your time and put your energy into educational pursuits and personal growth.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) It's up to you to bring about change if you aren't happy with the way things are going. Follow your intuition.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Safeguard your cash and refuse to make a move based on someone else's actions. A healthy routine will keep you fit.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Follow the path that intrigues you. Don't let old ways hold you back when you want to experience what life has to offer.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) A false lead can set you back financially if you don't do research before getting involved in a scheme.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Put your money to work for you. An opportunity to use your skills uniquely will pay off. A change will tax a meaningful relationship.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Don't let a change someone makes alter your plans. Listen attentively, and you will discover valuable information.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Your position is better than you think. Reach out to someone who owes you or has skills you can use to your advantage. Pay attention to investments.

March 21

