Today is Saturday, Aug. 26, the 238th day of 2023. There are 127 days left in the year.
On this date
• In 55 B.C., Roman forces under Julius Caesar invaded Britain, with only limited success.
Recommended for you
• In 1910, Thomas Edison demonstrated for reporters an improved version of his Kinetophone, a device for showing a movie with synchronized sound.
• In 1920, the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, guaranteeing American women’s right to vote, was certified in effect by Secretary of State Bainbridge Colby.
• In 1939, the first televised major league baseball games were shown on experimental station W2XBS: a double-header between the Cincinnati Reds and the Brooklyn Dodgers at Ebbets Field. The Reds won the first game, 5-2, the Dodgers the second, 6-1.
• In 1944, French Gen. Charles de Gaulle braved the threat of German snipers as he led a victory march in Paris, which had just been liberated by the Allies from Nazi occupation.
• In 1957, the Soviet Union announced that it had successfully tested an intercontinental ballistic missile.
• In 1958, Alaskans went to the polls to overwhelmingly vote in favor of statehood.
• In 1968, the Democratic National Convention opened in Chicago; the four-day event that resulted in the nomination of Hubert H. Humphrey for president was marked by a bloody police crackdown on anti-war protesters in the streets.
• In 1972, the summer Olympics opened in Munich, West Germany.
• In 1978, Cardinal Albino Luciani, of Venice, was elected pope following the death of Paul VI; the new pontiff took the name Pope John Paul I. (However, he died just over a month later.)
• In 1985, 13-year-old AIDS patient Ryan White began “attending” classes at Western Middle School in Kokomo, Ind., via a telephone hook-up at his home — school officials had barred Ryan from attending classes in person.
• In 2013, President Barack Obama bestowed the Medal of Honor on Army Staff Sgt. Ty Carter, who had risked his life to save an injured soldier, resupply ammunition to his comrades and render first aid during intense fighting in a remote mountain outpost in Afghanistan.
• In 2018, more than 1,000 mourners gathered for the funeral of Mollie Tibbetts, the 20-year-old Iowa college student whose body had been found in a cornfield; a dairy worker suspected of being in the country illegally was sentenced to life in prison for the killing.
Broadcast journalist Bill Whitaker is 72. Rock musician Dan Vickrey is 57. Actor Melissa McCarthy is 53. Actor Macaulay Culkin is 43. Actor Chris Pine is 43. Actor Keke Palmer is 30.