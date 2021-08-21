So, what does a church in transition look like?
Remind me to take some photos the next time I go to worship or Bible study, to document this fascinating and somewhat uneasy time in my congregation’s history.
We’re in the process of calling a new pastor. There are signs of the process everywhere — literal signs.
In the worship space, a 20-foot roll of newsprint has been unfurled and taped to the wall where liturgical banners used to be. That’s our historical timeline.
The dates are written in markers. Nearby tables hold sticky notes and pens, which congregants can use to record notable episodes in our story, then affix them near the appropriate dates.
Some members posted personal milestones, like their weddings or their kids’ baptisms. Some noted lutefisk suppers or Habitat for Humanity building projects. I stuck a note by 2013, the year an intergenerational cast of church members presented the play “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” on Christmas Eve.
On the door of the fellowship room, there’s a chart with words that describe values that our church family has espoused, hopes to espouse or should espouse — take your pick.
Congregants can put sticker-dots by the values most important to them. So far, “non-judgmental,” “service” and “welcoming” seem to lead, although “humor” is making a surprisingly strong showing, considering the stoic stereotype of Lutherans.
All this reflection on where we’ve been, who we are and what we want to be is intended to help us discern what qualities we’re seeking in our next shepherd.
It’s an eye-opening process, one I’d recommend every 20 years or so, even for church bodies such as United Methodists and Catholics, whose clergy are assigned by bishops rather than called by the congregation.
One thing I notice about all the charts: There is little or no specific mention of God, Jesus, the Holy Spirit, the Bible, worship, prayer or education.
Does that mean these values aren’t important in this congregation? As the Apostle Paul would exclaim, “By no means!”
If I were to pose this question directly to the members of my church’s call committee, I know exactly what they would say: That this Lutheran congregation was founded on Jan. 20, 1856, to proclaim the Creator, Redeemer and Sustainer, to make God known to those who populate our pews, to our neighborhood and to the world.
That is our foundation, our bedrock. It is what upholds and gives rise to everything else — the lutefisk, the food pantry, the intergenerational experiences, the hospitality, even the humor.
All the more reason to say it out loud — to write it on our values chart, with letters a foot high in attention-demanding, un-Lutheran neon colors and to punctuate it with dozens and dozens of sticker-dots.
This church is about the crucified and risen Christ.
That’s what matters — not whether the new pastor is a man or a woman, not whether he or she is a person of color (although I sort of hope so), not the pastor’s grades in seminary classes on homiletics and exegesis, not whether the pastor has a decent singing voice or a spouse willing and able to direct a bell choir.
We need a shepherd who will lift high the cross.