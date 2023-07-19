Dear Amy: My significant other (“Danny”) believes in the adage that there are “no secrets” between couples. I largely agree in terms of our secrets. However, when it comes to the confidences of my friends and family, I won’t share tales that are not my own.

Danny and I met through our mutual friend “Jack.” Jack and I are close (he is gay) and he often tells me things in confidence that he does not also share with Danny. Danny has said that this makes him uncomfortable.

