PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Supporters of Wisconsin agriculture recently created a traveling art gallery show titled, “a life. from dirt.”
The exhibition, which opened earlier this month at the Rountree Gallery, 120 W. Main St., includes 10 stories of agriculture families from the state, united into one by a “floor story” surrounding the perimeter of the gallery.
The Platteville Farmers Market is featured as one of the 10 stories, highlighting the need for local food access when national distribution channels are disrupted. Jenna Phillips, who manages the Saturday market, also is featured.
The show is open from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays until Sept. 2.
For more information, visit RountreeGallery.org or MidwestFarmReport.com.