The indigenous people of the Meskwaki (also spelled Mesquakie) tribe had long been a presence in the area when French explorer and trader Nicolas Perrot arrived in the mid-17th century.
In 1690, Perrot had a trading outpost near present-day Gramercy Park in East Dubuque, Ill. He often visited the Meskwaki village at the mouth of Catfish Creek near Dubuque in what now is the Mines of Spain State Recreation Area. It has been said that it was Perrot who taught the Meskwaki how to mine lead.
Perrot laid the groundwork for Julien Dubuque’s arrival in the late 18th century. Dubuque also established a friendly relationship with the tribe, who were then known as the Fox, thanks to a French mistake — overhearing a group of Meskwaki identify themselves as being from the Fox clan, the French applied the name to the entire tribe.
In 1856, the Iowa Legislature passed an unprecedented law that allowed members of indigenous tribes to buy land. The Meskwaki became the first tribe to take advantage of it. Meskwaki chief Maminwanike purchased the land on behalf of his people in 1857 in what now is Tama County.
During the next century and a half, the tribe bought adjoining parcels of land, and it became a thriving community for the Meskwaki Nation.
In 1941, after the bombing of Pearl Harbor, 27 Meskwaki — then about 16% of the Iowa population of the tribe — joined the U.S. Army. Eight of those men became code talkers. They were all between 18 and 22 years old.
Most of us probably think of the Navajo when we hear about code talkers — soldiers who during times of war used their little-known language as a means of communicating coded messages. That likely can be attributed to the popular 2002 film, “Windtalkers,” which focused on the Navajo code talkers.
Thirty-three tribes besides the Navajo had code talkers among their ranks, and the Meskwaki was one of them.
Edward Benson, Dewey Roberts, Dewey Youngbear, Mike Twin and two pairs of brothers, Frank and Willard Sanache and Judy and Mike Wayne Wabaunasee, all served together. They trained in Marshalltown, Iowa, and were assigned to the 168th Infantry, 34th Division. Soon they were on their way to North Africa, where the fighting was fierce between U.S. troops and Axis forces.
Code talkers were assigned to work in pairs. One person would translate the message into their native language, then relay it via walkie-talkie to their partner, who would translate the messages into English and relay them through the proper channels. It was dangerous work, often done under heavy artillery fire, which meant code talkers had to keep moving while continuing to communicate directions for artillery fire, battle strategies or movement of the enemy.
Frank Sanache, Youngbear and Judy Wayne Wabaunasee all spent part of their service as POWs. Sanache was captured in 1943 in Tunisia by the Italians; Youngbear and Wayne Wabaunasee by the Germans.
Native Americans, who many Europeans had never seen, often were treated more harshly by their captors because of racial prejudice. Youngbear and Wayne Wabaunasee escaped multiple times but were recaptured.
After the war, the men were forbidden from talking about exactly what they did during the war. Their jobs and the duties of those jobs weren’t declassified until 1968.
In 2013, the Meskawki Nation code talkers were awarded the Congressional Gold Medal for their service, along with 24 other tribes. The Navajo received the honor in 2001, and several other tribes were awarded the medal in 2008.
None of the Meskwaki code talkers could attend that ceremony. The last of them, Frank Sanache, passed away in 2004 when he was 86 years old.
The present-day Meskwaki Settlement is an unincorporated community with a population of 800. The Meskawki Nation operates a school, police department, public works, tribal courts and a casino, bingo and hotel resort on nearly 8,000 acres of land.
For more information on the Meskwaki Nation and Settlement, visit www.meskwaki.org.
