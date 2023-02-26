Haste makes waste. Slow down and do things right the first time. Plan your actions and take precautions to avoid making promises that stand between you and your goals. Do things your way, and you’ll be surprised by the interest others take in your initiative. Back away from pushy individuals trying to brainwash you into doing something questionable.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20): Let your imagination lead the way, but don’t jump into something new without thoroughly investigating the cost and time involved. Don’t feel the need to redo something unnecessarily.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Don’t get trapped in someone else’s debt. Offer alternatives that require experience and intellect, not cash, to make a difference. Be honest about your feelings.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): A positive change will improve your day. Be a team player, share your intentions, set high standards and listen to suggestions. A friendly attitude will win you quality support.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You’ll receive misinformation. Ask direct questions and don’t lose sight of what’s important to you. Put more thought into what you want to pursue next and start making preparations.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Showing interest in others will improve your relationships. Think before you indulge in something that isn’t good for you. You don’t have to impress anyone; offer what’s feasible.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Listen and respond. Take advantage of an opportunity that leads to self-improvement. By alleviating stress, you’ll gain peace of mind and incorporate a new outlook on life.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Embrace change and pursue knowledge. Take pride in the way you handle finances, health and negotiations. The more aware you are of what’s going on around you, the better.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Your charm will convince others to help you reach your goal. Taking short trips, attending meetings and dealing with emotional or sensitive issues will lead to an opportunity-filled partnership.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22): See what works best for you and concentrate on getting things done. Changing your living arrangements to make your life easier or your space less congested will ease stress.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21): Don’t be too eager to act on hearsay. Honesty will be an issue when dealing with friends or relatives. Focus on personal gains, fitness and building solid relationships. Romance is encouraged.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Consider your options and make changes that will improve the functionality of your living space to suit your needs. Set the stage for what you want to accomplish.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19): Emotions will interfere with your choices. Don’t feel pressured to jump into something for the wrong reason. Ask questions and gather facts. Adopt a minimalist mindset.
