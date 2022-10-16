If your birthday is today: Consider your prospects and the best path to peace of mind and happiness. Decide what’s important and pick the route that suits your needs. Take on the responsibilities you know you can handle, and opt out of anything that is too taxing or doesn’t promote what you want to achieve. Live life your way.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Keep your secrets in a safe place. Pour your energy into learning something new. Expanding your mind and paying attention to detail and what’s trending will help you get what you want.

