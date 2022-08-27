With a 150-year history of serving the Key West, Iowa, community, St. Joseph Key West Parish is gearing up for a fall celebration that will include a school reunion, a cookout, ice cream, games, raffles and more.
The parish was founded in 1872 by Father Thomas O’Reilly to serve the Catholic population that resided in Mosalem and Table Mound townships southwest of Dubuque.
While Dubuque was known in the 19th century for its distinctive Irish and German parishes, St. Joseph’s congregation had Irish and German families from the beginning.
“Most of the pioneers that established the parish were Irish,” said Corrine Schatz, a member of the 150th anniversary committee. “But the Germans came also. We weren’t strictly a German church or an Irish one.”
The first church was a 30-by-50-foot framed structure. The present church, built in an Italian Romanesque style, was constructed in 1925.
“And it was debt free,” said Jan Blok, a member of the anniversary committee. “Churches didn’t like to have debt.”
In 1874, a rectory was finished for the parish’s first resident pastor, the Rev. James Ward. But he never took up residence there, as Bishop John Hennessey had returned from Ireland with some surprise guests.
Hennessey was traveling home from the Vatican Council and made a stop to meet with some young priests in Ireland. He met Mother Vincent Hennessey and visited the Sisters of the Presentation convent in County Kilkenny. He invited Hennessey and the sisters of the order to come to Dubuque.
“Before (Father Ward) even moved in, a new group of sisters came over from Ireland,” committee member Terri Lawler said. “He gave them the rectory, and that became their motherhouse.”
The Sisters of the Presentation came to St. Joseph’s and established a school in the parlor of their convent in 1875. They were the first Presentation sisters in Iowa to establish a convent. As late as 1993, some of the sisters resided in the parish convent house.
The school, which underwent many iterations, additions and changes through the years, often was filled to capacity with a waiting list. In 2001, the school become part of the new Holy Family School system. In 2006, Holy Family Schools announced that the school would be permanently closed. The building now houses a private day care center.
Ron Donovan, 87, a member of the anniversary committee, has belonged to the church for more than 80 years.
“I came and lived with my grandparents a year before my parents moved here.” he said. “And they started bringing me to church. I think I was 6 or 7 years old.”
Donovan attended the parish school for first grade, then again for sixth through eighth grades.
“In between I went to a one-room country school,” he said. It was during WWII, and gas was bring rationed, roads were bad, things like that. We were too far to walk to the church school. Then we had a priest who gave a fire-and-brimstone sermon about how all of the children should be attending Catholic school, so our parents made sure we got there.”
Ron and his wife, Pat, have raised seven children.
“All raised in this parish, and all of them went to school here,” Pat said.
There are many longtime church members on the anniversary committee, including Lawler (50 years), Blok (20 years), Schatz (42 years), Carolyn Wertzberger (65 years) and Monsignor Thomas Toale, who originally taught at the school and recently returned as pastor.
Wertzberger and her late husband Fritz, an 80-year church member who passed away in June, raised six children who all attended St. Joseph school.
“We were heartbroken when the school closed,” she said. “All of our children attended St. Joseph, and we were big supporters of the sisters and teachers.”
Wertzberger said all of her children and grandchildren were baptized at the church, and two of her children were married there. She and Fritz were married at the church, and celebrated both their 25th and 50th wedding anniversaries in the parish hall.
“There were many lifetime friendships created from those schools days,” Wertzberger said. “We always took part in our church festivals and events. We enjoyed volunteering and working with our friends and fellow members.”
The anniversary committee is planning a weekend of activities to celebrate the historic milestone, with the main event being a school reunion on Saturday, Sept. 24.
“COVID kind of interrupted our festivals the past few years,” Lawler said. “Last year, it was more of a tailgate event. This is the first year in a couple of years that we’re going to have a traditional festival. Usually it’s just on Sunday, but this year it’s a weekend celebration.”
With 670 member families at St. Joseph Key West, the parish is strong and continues to thrive.
“At one time, we knew all the parishioners,” Wertzberger said. “As we added many new faces, it became harder to know everyone, but we are all a fully committed group of people. I’m proud to be a part of St. Joseph’s parish. I have a lot of wonderful memories.”
