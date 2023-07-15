There’s a word in this column that I’m fairly sure will confound the editors, as well as their spell-checking software.
The word is “gleek.”
It’s amazing what I can find on the Interwebs, including confirmation of how to spell “gleek.” I found the word in an online synopsis of a 44-year-old episode of “Mork and Mindy.”
The comedy — hugely popular in my dorm’s TV lounge at Iowa State, circa 1979 — starred the incomparable Robin Williams (God rest his soul) as the extra-terrestrial Mork, living not at all inconspicuously among humans in Boulder, Colo.
I have no idea why the “gleek” episode (officially titled “Mork Runs Down”) has been dislodged from the heaps of detritus in my brain’s memory bank, but I suspect it has something to do with spiritual malaise — my own, and that of people I love.
In the episode I’m remembering, Mork reveals that he, like other beings from his home planet of Ork, must recharge himself from time to time, by pressing to his forehead an egg-shaped device called a “gleek.”
You don’t have to be a “Mork and Mindy” fan, just an aficionado of Williams’ slapstick improvisational comedy, to guess what happens. He smashes a dozen raw eggs on his head before locating his “gleek” and restoring his manic energy.
Sometimes, I find myself in a state of physical and spiritual malaise and express my need for renewal by imitating Mork’s guttural cry, “Gleek!”
One evening at our dining room table, I actually said it out loud, prompting a befuddled Jay to ask, “What’s a gleek?”
I explained the concept, partly by summarizing the “Mork and Mindy” episode in a sentence or two.
Jay confessed he could use a gleek.
He’s been dealing with the recent death of his father and numerous unending, soul-sucking tasks that he describes as “my Fourth Commandment duties.” (The way we Lutherans number the 10 Commandments, No. 4 is “Honor thy father and thy mother.”)
Me? I’m struggling with my inability to help Jay with all this scutwork, stemming from my physical infirmities, including but not limited to chronic fatigue and diminishing eyesight.
We all need a gleek — something to recharge our spent souls.
What gleeks does God give us to keep us going?
For Jay and I, it’s each other. Our meals together, where we talk about anything (including our struggles), help restore us. So does summer sunshine, and for Jay, a dark local craft ale consumed outdoors on our deck, the Jerde Elevated Beer Garden, while we watch kids playing soccer in the park that abuts our backyard, and the antics of our neighbors’ Dalmatian romping in her fenced-in yard.
What are my gleeks?
Mainly, creativity. When I feel the need for spiritual renewal, I make art with lots of vivid colors, either alone at home, or with friends in Gilda’s Club art studio.
A gleek I miss: our Wednesday Bible studies at church. Pastor Jack is taking a break for the summer, but he promises we’ll be back in September. In the meantime, I’m doing an independent study of the Joseph saga in Genesis — just for fun and enlightenment.
Gleeks are found in unlikely places.
When your soul feels exhausted, seek a gleek.