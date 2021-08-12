The Dubuque County Master Gardeners will host a fall workshop from 7:15 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 25, at the Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens.

Topics will include houseplants, hydrangeas, seed-starting, flowering shrubs, fall basket-making, feeding birds, plants for butterflies, conifers and plants that compliment hostas.

The cost for is $20. Pre-registration is preferred, with sessions available on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information and to register, call 563-583-6496 or visit www.extension.iastate.edu/dubuque/content/fall-workshop.

