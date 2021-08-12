Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
The Dubuque County Master Gardeners will host a fall workshop from 7:15 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 25, at the Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens.
Topics will include houseplants, hydrangeas, seed-starting, flowering shrubs, fall basket-making, feeding birds, plants for butterflies, conifers and plants that compliment hostas.
The cost for is $20. Pre-registration is preferred, with sessions available on a first-come, first-served basis.
For more information and to register, call 563-583-6496 or visit www.extension.iastate.edu/dubuque/content/fall-workshop.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.