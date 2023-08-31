An estimated 2.5% of kids in the U.S. contend with a peanut allergy and around 100 children a year die from an anaphylactic reaction to the legume. Two warning signs that a child may be allergic to peanuts are if he or she has an egg allergy or allergic eczema, which affects nearly 20% of children, 30% of whom go on to develop food allergies. Unfortunately, other times, there is little warning.
The good news is that early exposure to peanuts prevents development of a peanut allergy — when it’s done carefully and correctly. A study by the Cleveland Clinic confirms what the LEAP (Learning Early about Peanut) study revealed: Early exposure to peanuts can reduce the prevalence of peanut allergy in high-risk kids by up to 86%. Through the Clinic’s Food Allergy Center of Excellence, 22 kids, 7 to 11 months old, received peanut oral immunotherapy, starting on a daily dose of 18 milligrams of peanut protein (about twice the weight of a grain of table salt). Over six months, they were slowly given larger daily servings — reaching 500 milligrams, the equivalent of two peanut kernels. All 22 babies were able to increase peanut exposure to 500 milligrams, more than half experienced mild allergic reactions that resolved on their own, and only one required epinephrine to control anaphylaxis.
If you have concerns that your child may be at risk for developing a peanut allergy, work with an expert in safe prevention of peanut allergies — don’t try to do it on your own.
Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. Check out his latest, “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow,” and find out more at www.longevityplaybook.com. Email your health and wellness questions to Dr. Mike at questions@longevityplaybook.com.