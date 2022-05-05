It has been two years since the Dubuque Symphony Orchestra has swapped Beethoven for the likes of Amy Winehouse’s “Back to Black” and black concert coattails for black leather pants.
But this weekend, the ensemble and music director and conductor William Intriligator will be ready for the return of a local music event that has emerged as a favorite among audiences.
For the first time since January 2020, the DSO will resume its highly anticipated Ultimate Rock Hits concerts, set for Friday, May 6, and Saturday, May 7, at the Mississippi Moon Bar in the Diamond Jo Casino.
The concerts were nixed in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, then were postponed in January 2022 due to the surge in omicron cases in the tri-states.
Intriligator said the safety of musicians and audiences was worth the wait, but he is eager to take another step toward a return to normalcy — not to mention an excuse to bust out alternate concert attire.
“I like having the opportunity to rock out,” he said, with a grin. “I like having the opportunity to get to conduct in leather pants and a T-shirt. It’s a different culture, but one I like embracing and one I think our players like embracing.”
Similar to previous years, the repertoire of Ultimate Rock Hits will draw upon the chart-topping popular music canon, primarily from the 1970s to the present.
Songs like Def Leppard’s “Photograph,” Christina Aguilera’s “Beautiful,” Pat Benatar’s “Shadows of the Night” and Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s belting ballad “Shallow” adorn the set list, with additional selections by Pearl Jam and Stevie Wonder, as well.
The music of King of Rock, Elvis Presley, will be performed for the first time as part of the concerts, Intriligator said.
“There are some more unusual song choices this year,” he said. “Triumph’s ‘Magic Power’ talks about the power of music. Eurythmics’ ‘Here Comes the Rain Again’ brings out the strings in a really unique way. It’s exciting. It’s all music that connects us to a time when we felt young and free.”
As part of the DSO’s ongoing efforts to highlight the work of female composers, also included will be an original tune by local vocalist Laura McDonald.
“It’s called ‘Dear Rose,’ and it’s a great song,” Intriligator said. “There is a kind of grittiness to it.”
In addition to highlighting the versatile chops of DSO musicians, the concerts team the ensemble up with local veterans of the tri-state rock music scene.
This year, they will include guitarists Tony Brown and Gene Rokusek; bass guitarist Jeff Weydert; keyboardist Leo Roldan; drummers Adam Arling and Marlon McNatt; and vocalists McDonald, Patty Poggemiller, Joe Blanchard, Katie Koerperich, Craig Ihm, Tony Schmidt and Joie Booth.
Booth, of the Dubuque-based Joie Wails Band, has played a key role in helping to organize the event since the inception in 2013, acting as a liaison between the rock band and orchestra.
She anticipates the concerts might carry a more emotional tone than in prior years.
“It has been a long, long road for everyone, and everyone has been feeling the painful toll,” she said. “For musicians and for the people attending, there has been loss and grief and terror because we’ve never had to go through something like this before. Now that we’re coming out of it, I think this show, more than others, will be emotional — and maybe even a little political. We have classic rock songs that talk about war and what’s happened in the past that carry just as much relevance today as they did back then.”
Booth, who will channel the late Freddie Mercury for a song selection by Queen as part of the set list, said the show is intended to uplift and unify.
“I think if you were to put the show to a storyline, the end of it would basically be loving each other,” she said. “There is so much going on with different groups of people and with different opinions. We just really need to come together.”
Luckily, music has the power to do just that, Intriligator said.
“There’s a reason they call it the universal language,” he said. “You can have two people with opposing viewpoints not even realize that they’re sitting right next to each other and both just moved by the music. It speaks to us all.”
Booth said there’s a connection to be had between the musicians as well, adding that she’s sharing the stage with lifelong friends who have helped shape her career in local music.
“I am just really grateful,” she said. “I feel like people need this show, and we’re here for them. We’ve missed them. It has been hard to keep a lid on this for two years. It’s like having the water boiling, then forgetting you have to peel the potatoes, so you have to turn the water down again. We’ve been waiting for so long, we just can’t anymore. We’re on fire, and we’re ready to go.”